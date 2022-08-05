Submit Release
Section of Highway 32 in Havana closed next week

FARGO, N.D. – A section of North Dakota Highway 32 will be temporarily closed to through traffic at the railroad crossing in Havana, North Dakota, beginning Tuesday, August 9.

During the closure, the Dakota Missouri Valley Western Railroad is scheduled to perform maintenance at the crossing. A detour will be in place to guide motorists around the intersection.

The project is expected to be complete Thursday, August 11.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

MEDIA CONTACT: 

David Finley
drfinley@nd.gov
701.328.444

