COVID-19 Daily Update 8-5-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 5, 2022, there are currently 3,414 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 11 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,184 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Putnam County, an 89-year old male from Upshur County, a 64-year old female from Upshur County, an 85-year old male from Putnam County, a 96-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old female from Cabell County, a 93-year old female from Cabell County, an 82-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 85-year old male from Jackson County, and a 74-year old female from Mingo County.

“Summer is a time for family reunions and celebrations, and it is painful to report that many families are experiencing the deepest grief today,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge each West Virginian to make the choice to be up-to-date with COVID vaccines and boosters to help stop this loss of life.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (47), Berkeley (180), Boone (53), Braxton (14), Brooke (29), Cabell (152), Calhoun (8), Clay (8), Doddridge (8), Fayette (77), Gilmer (10), Grant (17), Greenbrier (80), Hampshire (39), Hancock (36), Hardy (51), Harrison (130), Jackson (56), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (288), Lewis (24), Lincoln (41), Logan (92), Marion (99), Marshall (78), Mason (73), McDowell (68), Mercer (152), Mineral (40), Mingo (67), Monongalia (134), Monroe (44), Morgan (21), Nicholas (38), Ohio (81), Pendleton (8), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (16), Preston (28), Putnam (133), Raleigh (213), Randolph (21), Ritchie (15), Roane (41), Summers (31), Taylor (26), Tucker (17), Tyler (14), Upshur (36), Wayne (55), Webster (17), Wetzel (19), Wirt (10), Wood (234), Wyoming (58). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.