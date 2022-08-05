Industrial Sensor Market Emerging Technologies, Business Trends, Analysis by Key Players and Forecast
Industrial sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% and at a USD 20.6 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 42.89 billion by 2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Sensor Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Industrial Sensor Market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.
This Industrial Sensor Market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry. Under competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Industrial Sensor Market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market.
Industry 4.0 and automation rely heavily on industrial sensors. Industrial sensors provide excellent precision, low labour costs, lower energy use, and higher production. Industrial sensors in automation systems provide high precision, higher productivity, lower labor costs, and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, various government efforts, such as South Korea's 'Manufacturing Innovation 3.0' and Japan's 'Industry Value Chain Initiative,' encourage the use of robotics and smart factories.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, at a USD 20.6 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 42.89 billion by 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
The major players covered in the industrial sensor market report are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation of North America, STMicroelectronics, First Sensor AG, Siemens, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Te Connectivity, OMEGA Engineering, Sensirion AG Switzerland, ams AG, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc., Figaro Engineering Inc., and Safran Colibrys SA among other domestic and global players.
Drivers
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the industrial sensor market in the forecast period are as follows:
Rise in the adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing
The industrial 4.0 revolution has already begun, and the advantages of implementing new disruptive technologies are becoming increasingly apparent in today's businesses which will further accelerate the growth market growth.
Rise in the adoption of wireless connectivity in manufacturing units
Sensors in industrial applications rely on wireless connection for the most part. The manufacturing facilities' battery-powered wireless sensors and nodes may readily scale to hundreds of sensing points per site which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market.
Increase in the adoption of sensing technology in the process industry
In the process sector, industrial sensors are used to detect and report certain features relating to the safety, health, and security of equipment will further accelerate the growth of the industrial sensor market.
Opportunities
In addition, growing demand from automobile manufacturers to deliver enhanced safety and comfort for smart sensors is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the industrial sensor market in the coming years.
Industrial Sensor Market Country Level Analysis
The Industrial Sensor Market is analysed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, business function, deployment type, organization size and vertical as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Industrial Sensor Market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Global Industrial Sensor Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Industrial Sensor Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Industrial Sensor Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Key Insights in the report:
Historical and current market size and projection up to 2029
Market trends impacting the growth of the Global Industrial Sensor Market
Analyse and forecast the taste modulators market on the basis of, application and type.
Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application
Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
