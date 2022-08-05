Submit Release
Self-Employment Cost Methodology Study RFP

NEBRASKA VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION (VR)
PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)
FOR
SELF-EMPLOYMENT COST METHODOLOGY STUDY

Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) requests proposals to develop a rate setting methodology to determine actual costs of providing self-employment services. This includes a comprehensive review of self-employment activities currently provided, a review of industry standards, collection of provider costs and analysis, rate recommendations for services, and projected fiscal impact to the agency.

The RFP is available at http://www.vr.nebraska.gov. Proposals in .pdf format are due by 5 p.m. CST on August 26, 2022 to Mary Matusiak, mary.matusiak@nebraska.gov, Nebraska VR Program Director for Business Services.

Official 2022 Nebraska VR Self-Employment RFP

