ReElement Technologies to Attend NAATBatt Lithium Battery Recycling Workshop V
Conference is being held August 8th and 9th in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReElement Technologies LLC, A majority owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), a producer of magnet and battery grade rare earth and critical elements utilizing high value patents and technology for the electrified economy, today announced that members of its ReElement Technologies (“ReElement”) team will be attending the NAATBatt Lithium Battery Recycling Workshop V being held August 8th and 9th, 2022 in Ann Arbor Michigan.
Chris Moorman, newly appointed CCO of ReElement Technologies commented, “I am excited to hit the ground running and share the success we are having with our industry partners, customers and other industry participants. The NAATBatt conference is a well-organized event and a great place to showcase our rare earth and critical element recovery process and how we commercially separate and purify end-of-life battery and magnet elements back to ultra-high purity levels using our patented chromatography technology. I look forward to meeting other participants at the event and further drive value for the industry and our shareholders.”
ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element isolation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at our facilities, we will significantly reduce the United States’ dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.
To schedule a meeting with ReElement Technologies during the event please contact the Company at info@reelementtech.com.
About ReElement Technologies LLC
ReElement Technologies LLC is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. American Rare Earth has developed its innovative and scalable “Capture-Process-Purify” process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain’s growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About American Resources Corporation
American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.
American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.
Company Contact:
Mark LaVerghetta
Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com
ReElement Technologies LLC
+ +1 317-855-9926
info@reelementtech.com