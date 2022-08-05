Resurfacing Work to Begin on S.D. Highway 53 in Tripp County

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022

Contact: Doug Sherman, Winner Area Engineer, 605-842-0810

WINNER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says resurfacing work is scheduled to begin soon on S.D. Highway 53 in Tripp County. The construction project on Highway 53 extends from the U.S. Highway 18 junction southward for 16 miles.

Culvert repair work has been underway for several weeks and is nearing completion. Work including guard rail upgrades, bridge end repair, and erosion repair will begin before the end of August.

Cold milling of the in-place surfacing will begin shortly after Labor Day. The cold milling process involves removal of one inch of the existing surfacing to restore the profile and section prior to paving new asphalt.

It is expected that asphalt paving will start approximately one week after the cold milling operation is complete. All work on the project is expected to be complete by mid-October. The prime contractor for this $4.9 million construction project is Asphalt Paving and Materials Company of Huron, S.D.

