Maryland State Police IMPACT For August 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The August 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:
- 154th Trooper Candidate Class Adds 23 Members To MSP Ranks;
- PHOTOS: 154th Trooper Candidate Class Final Run, Graduation;
- MSP, Allied Agencies Combine To Arrest Almost 100 Impaired Drivers Over July 4th Holiday;
- Trooper Medic Lauded As Career EMS Provider Of The Year;
- Troopers Rescue Three From House Fire In Allegany County;
- Troopers, Cadets Support Fundraising Effort For Family Of Fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy;
- Vehicle Thefts Continue To Decline In Maryland, Work To Reduce Rates Further Continues
To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT August 2022.