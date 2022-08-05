Submit Release
Maryland State Police IMPACT For August 2022

Maryland State Police News Release

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The August 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

  • 154th Trooper Candidate Class Adds 23 Members To MSP Ranks;
  • PHOTOS: 154th Trooper Candidate Class Final Run, Graduation;
  • MSP, Allied Agencies Combine To Arrest Almost 100 Impaired Drivers Over July 4th Holiday;
  • Trooper Medic Lauded As Career EMS Provider Of The Year;
  • Troopers Rescue Three From House Fire In Allegany County;
  • Troopers, Cadets Support Fundraising Effort For Family Of Fallen Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputy;
  • Vehicle Thefts Continue To Decline In Maryland, Work To Reduce Rates Further Continues

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT August 2022.

