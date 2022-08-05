The Quito Metro, a new way to tour the city in a sustainable way
The Quito Metro offers a much faster, cheaper, and more efficient mobility to be able to move between the different attractions of the city
The Municipality of Quito announced the inauguration date of the Quito Metro, the first underground transportation system in Ecuador, for next DecemberQUITO, ECUADOR, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a route of 22 kilometers at a speed of 38 km/h, the new transport network will connect Quitumbe with El Labrador, through 15 stations, in record time. The capacity will be 1,230 passengers, distributed among the six cars for each train, with a length of 109 meters. In this way, Quito joins the set of capitals that are committed to sustainable mobility and reaffirms itself as a city committed to the environment and the quality of life of its inhabitants and tourists.
From the tourist point of view, the Quito Metro offers a much faster, cheaper, and more efficient mobility to be able to move between the different attractions of the city. In fact, the stations will be strategically located between traditional areas of the city and tourist areas such as La Carolina parks, in the modern area of the city; El Ejido, located around the centenary La Mariscal neighborhood; and La Alameda that marks the beginning of the patrimonial Historical Center; the emblematic San Francisco church; and Quitumbe, the gate to the city.
On the other hand, the positioning of Quito as a MICE destination will also benefit as the El Labrador station is located next to the Quito Metropolitan Convention Center, facilitating access to participants in congresses, conventions, fairs and exhibitions.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meeting industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to set foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converge the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern. Its historic center was the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Besides to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and the Amazon.
