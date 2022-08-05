Submit Release
Public meeting to discuss Iowa Statewide Transportation Improvement Program to be held by conference call Aug. 16

AMES, Iowa – Aug. 5, 2022 – The Iowa Department of Transportation will hold a virtual meeting to accept public comments about the draft Iowa Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

A brief overview of the STIP and its development process will be provided beginning at 2 p.m. and will be followed by time for comments and questions on the STIP. Should discussion be ongoing at 2:30 p.m., additional time will be made available to accommodate all comments on the document.  

The draft STIP identifies all projects proposed to be authorized for funding provided by the Federal Highway Administration or Federal Transit Administration during federal fiscal years 2023-2026. It includes projects for state, county, city, and federal transportation systems. Development of the STIP is required by federal law. The draft STIP can be viewed on the Iowa DOT's website at:

https://iowadot.gov/program_management/stip/2023-2026-STIP-Draft.pdf

Comments on the draft STIP can be provided at the meeting or by contacting Shelby Ebel at 515-239-1351 or Shelby.Ebel@iowadot.us. Comments on the draft STIP will be accepted through September 6, 2022. You can also contact Shelby Ebel if you would like a printed copy of the draft STIP.

#

Contact: Shelby Ebel at 515-239-1351 or Shelby.Ebel@iowadot.us

Editor’s note: Live audio will be made available via telephone. Dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 471 749 232# to join the public meeting.

