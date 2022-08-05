New Louisiana Legislation on Medical Marijuana
Our current location is in Lake Charles, but with the passing of these laws, we are ready to serve the needs of our patients with an additional location as soon as possible.”LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday August 1st, new laws relating to medicinal marijuana were put into place by Louisiana legislation that will benefit patients in the state.
— Dr. John R. Condos
Act 473 prohibits law enforcement from using the smell of marijuana as probable cause to search a home, or extension of your home, without a warrant present. Marijuana users are prohibited from smoking or vaping marijuana on highways and roadways, but law enforcement cannot pull you over just for smoking marijuana without other reasoning.
Act 651 protects approved patients from negative repercussions from employers if they test positive for marijuana. This law excludes: law enforcement, medical emergency services, department of public safety, or anyone employed by the horse racing commission.
The new legislation also expands the medical professionals that can issue medical marijuana recommendations to approved patients. Act 444 now allows certain nurse practitioners to be able to recommend medical cannabis to patients. Any licensed physician, nurse practitioner with authority given by the Louisiana State Board of Nursing, and any medical psychologist can recommend medicinal marijuana to patients who meet the debilitating requirements.
Additionally, some changes in regulations for dispensaries were put into effect. Act 491 adds the Louisiana Department of Health as a permitting agency for medical marijuana. This law also permits dispensaries that have 3,500 active patients to open a second dispensary location. Act 492 shifts the duties of regulating medical marijuana from the Department of Agriculture and Forestry to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Dr. John R. Condos, CEO, is ready to help. “The expansion of who can prescribe medical cannabis allows for it to become more easily accessible to patients in Southwest Louisiana. Medicis Pharmacy is the only medical marijuana pharmacy that serves our region. Our current location is in Lake Charles, but with the passing of these laws, we are ready to serve the needs of our patients with an additional location as soon as possible.”
The passing of these laws moves Louisiana from a restrictive atmosphere to an open atmosphere. Patients will be able to use their prescribed medication without the fear of unwarranted searches or employment discrimination for a positive marijuana test. These acts being put into place act as a steppingstone for a more open and positive atmosphere when it comes to medical marijuana in the future.
About Medicis Pharmacy
Medicis Pharmacy is one of only nine approved pharmacies in the State of Louisiana to sell medical marijuana. The Medicis team proudly serves patients suffering from chronic pain, cancer, ALS and other debilitating medical conditions through its medical cannabis pharmacy located in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Medicis Pharmacy also offers a convenient home delivery service to patients throughout the entire Southwest region, which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jefferson Davis parishes. For more information about Medicis Pharmacy or to learn how to become a medical marijuana patient, visit https://medicispharmacy.com/.
