Breast Imaging Market Business Trends, Industry Profit Growth, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Historical Analysis, Scope, Demand

Breast Imaging Market Business Trends, Industry Profit Growth, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Historical Analysis, Emerging Technologies & Research AnalysisPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breast imaging market is a type of medical technology that is used to identify or diagnose breast cancer in women. By giving radiological pictures of women's breasts, breast imaging medical technology aids in diagnosing many breast-related disorders. Nuclear imaging, mammography, breast ultrasonography, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are the types of breast imaging technology. The main goal of this test is to detect breast cancer and other breast-related disorders at the earliest possible stage, when they are still treatable.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that The breast imaging market was valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.02 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The breast imaging market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
The market for global breast imaging is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. After cervical cancer, breast cancer is the second-highest cause of death in women. According to research studies, breast cancer is the most frequent form of cancer among women, with 1.67 million new cases identified in 2012, and it is anticipated to afflict more than 1.97 million people by 2020. As a result, the development of breast imaging technologies is critical in reducing the incidence of breast cancer and the risk factors linked with it. As a result, an increase in the prevalence of breast cancer is anticipated to boost the market share of breast imaging technologies. Hence, demand for breast imaging in the market is increased.
Breast Imaging Market Dynamics
Drivers
• Increasing prevalence of breast cancer will drive the market's growth rate
Breast imaging aids in the diagnosis of breast cancer and other related problems, hence the market is expected to grow greatly as the number of cases of breast cancer rises.
Additionally, the rising number of government initiatives to spread awareness among people about the early detection of breast cancer will be a major driver influencing the breast imaging market's growth rate. Another significant factor resulting in the expansion of market is the advancement of technology in breast imaging modalities. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and increasing level of public-private investments, grants and funding are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of market.
Opportunities
• Growth in R&D activities will boost many market opportunities during the forecast period
Moreover, the rise in the number of research and development activities will provide beneficial opportunities for The breast imaging market growth. Along with this increase in technological development in the field of medical devices will further expand the breast imaging market's growth rate in the future.
• Emerging markets of breast imaging is the major driver creating new market opportunities
Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific are likely to boost the industry in the future. In the region, breast cancer is becoming more common. In developing nations, efficient early detection of breast cancer is critical, as the majority of breast cancer patients are detected later, resulting in higher mortality rates.
Restraints/Challenges
• Associated risk from radiation exposure will create challenges for the market growth
Breast imaging is crucial for detecting breast cancer in its early stages. Several breast imaging modalities, however, use ionizing radiation for diagnosis. Ionizing radiation is used in digital mammography (DM) and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), as well as possible new breast screening techniques including contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM), whole-breast CT (WBCT), breast-specific gamma imaging (BSGI), molecular breast imaging (MBI), and positron emission mammography (PEM). Therefore, rising risk from radiation exposure will further challenge the breast imaging market.
On the other hand, high cost associated with imaging systems or technology will obstruct the market growth. Also, unfavourable reimbursement scenario in developing and underdeveloped economies will pose a major challenge for breast imaging market. However, strict regulatory approval processes and emergence of unfavourable conditions due to COVID-19 outbreak will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This breast imaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on The breast imaging market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Some of the major players operating in The breast imaging market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan), General Electric (US), Aspect Imaging Ltd (Israel), Bruker (US), Aurora Health Care (US), FONAR Corp. (US), ESAOTE SPA (Italy), Neusoft Corporation (China), TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), Sanrad Medical Systems Private Limited (India), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), ONEX Corporation (Canada), Hologic, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Imaging Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (US), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), and Koning Health (China), among others.
Global Breast Imaging Market Scope
The breast imaging market is segmented on the basis of technologies and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Technologies
• Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies
• Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Technologies
The breast imaging market is segmented on the basis of technologies into ionizing breast imaging technologies and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies. Ionizing breast imaging technologies is further segmented into FFDM, Analog, 3D Mammogram, CT, CBCT. Non-ionizing breast imaging technologies is segmented into breast ultrasound, breast MRI, AWBU, Breast thermography.
End User
• Hospital
• Diagnostic Imaging Centre
• Others
On the basis of end user, The breast imaging market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic imaging center and others.
Breast Imaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The breast imaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technologies and end user as referenced above. The countries covered in The breast imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates The breast imaging market because of the growing adoption of advanced healthcare imaging technologies and major market players in this region. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer will further enhance the market's growth rate in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising patient pool in this region. Also, rising geriatric population and surging level of personal disposable income will propel the market's growth rate in this region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
