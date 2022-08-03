Enjoy Summer Programs at Government House This August

CANADA, August 3 - Released on August 3, 2022

The Provincial Capital Commission invites visitors to Government House this August for unique outdoor programs, events and tours.

"The Edwardian Gardens at Government House provide a great spot for outdoor events and programs," Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission Don McMorris said. "Gather with friends and family to participate in a variety of programs that focus on wellness, history and family fun."

Events hosted at Government House throughout the month of August include:

Yoga in the Garden from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 and Sunday, August 21. Enjoy a flow session for all ability levels in the beautiful Edwardian Gardens on the north lawn. No fee or registration necessary.

Old Fashioned Fun and Games from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. Hosted outdoor in the Edwardian Gardens, this year's event will feature old fashioned carnival games, croquet and bocce ball. Enjoy puppet shows, refreshments and prizes with no registration necessary.

Heritage Walking Tour of the McNab neighbourhood from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 13. Enjoy stories of the neighbourhood's evolution and learn about the historic homes and influential people who lived in them.

Lunch on the Lawn from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 20 featuring singer-songwriter Nick Faye from Regina. Attendees can pre-order a lunch or attend and bring their own lunch. For those interested in pre-ordering lunch, please ensure your orders are in by Wednesday, August 17.

George Watt Garden Tour from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 20. Join acclaimed storyteller, Vincent Murphy, in his historical performance as Government House gardener, George Watt, the original gardener at Government House in the early 1900s.

Government House is also open for tours seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including tours of the Amédée Forget Museum and Edwardian Gardens, as well as the Platinum Jubilee tour.

For more information, visit www.governmenthousesk.ca.

