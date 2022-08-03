Second Intake Period Open for Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program 2022-23

CANADA, August 3 - Released on August 3, 2022

As part of their continued commitment to supporting veterans and building stronger communities, the Government of Saskatchewan is reminding service clubs that the second intake period for the Saskatchewan Veteran Service Club Support Program is open for applications.

"Our government continues to strengthen the long-term sustainability of provincial service clubs - supporting veterans, their families and communities," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "The response to the last intake was fantastic. A total of 57 funding grants worth more than $913,000 were provided to Legion branches, Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) units, and other registered, non-profit organizations based in Saskatchewan in the first intake period."

Introduced in 2019-20, the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program provides grants for repairs and upgrades, special events, operations, programs and activities to engage the community and advance the work of veterans' service organizations across the province.

For 2022-23, program funding was set at $1.5 million. This honours an election commitment made in 2020 to increase funding to the program.

The second intake period runs until August 31, 2022.

The maximum annual amount a club is eligible to receive is $30,000. This is determined through selection criteria, administered by the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, who also sits on the application review committee with the Saskatchewan ANAVETS and the Government of Saskatchewan.

More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or admin@sasklegion.ca.

The application form for this program is located at 2022-23-Veterans-Service-Club-Grant-Application-Form-and-Guidelines.pdf (sasklegion.ca).

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media inquiries: Jamie GibsonPhone: 306-527-8152Email: jamie.gibson2@gov.sk.ca

Chad Wagner

Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command

Phone: 306-525-8739

Email: ped@sasklegion.ca

