Saskatchewan Prepares to Welcome More Ukrainian Citizens

CANADA, August 3 - Released on August 3, 2022

Preparations are now underway to welcome a second humanitarian flight from Ukraine to Saskatchewan. The flight is tentatively scheduled to arrive in Saskatchewan on August 10, 2022, bringing approximately 230 additional Ukrainian citizens to the province.

"A number of community groups, organizations and individuals continue to help Ukrainian families settle into our province," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Support for this important work has been awe inspiring, and we can't thank the people of Saskatchewan enough for the generosity and kindness they've shown toward Ukrainian citizens."

Upon arriving in Saskatchewan, passengers will have access to temporary accommodations and a suite of services, support and information related to living in Saskatchewan. Officials have begun planning for the flight's arrival, and specific details will be confirmed in the coming days.

Following the success of the first flight, which landed in Saskatchewan on July 4, 2022, Saskatchewan is proud to once again partner with humanitarian organizations Open Arms and Solidaire on this initiative.

Information about programs and services is available to Ukrainian newcomers on an ongoing basis by calling 1-833-613-0485 (toll free), by email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca or by accessing online resources at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/saskatchewan-supports-ukraine.

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army has forced millions of Ukrainian people to flee their country in search of safety. With the arrival of this flight, more than 1,500 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict began.

-30-

