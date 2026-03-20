Nursing Taskforce Framework Finalized

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 20, 2026

After extensive joint efforts since the Nursing Team Taskforce was first announced, the partners are pleased to share that a Task Force Framework has been finalized.

The Framework establishes a structure, as well as the core principles that have been developed to guide this important work. Areas of shared commitment include:

Stabilizing and enhancing retention and recruitment, support for nursing team members (Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Registered Psychiatric Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and Continuing Care Assistants) through mentorship, and the reduction of violence in patient care settings. Additionally, there is a shared commitment to prioritize effective teamwork and ensure that all members are working at the top of their scope of practice. These priority areas for collaboration are intended to be impactful for both retaining the province's nursing team professionals, and ensuring patients/residents/clients receive accessible, high-quality care.

Next steps will include joint efforts to further refine priority initiatives and determine impactful, funded opportunities. This also recognizes that in addition to the work of the Task Force, ongoing collective bargaining is underway and some of these items may be better referred to those discussions.

The partners look forward to working together to develop meaningful health care solutions.

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