Changes to Non-Resident Game Bird Licences in Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 20 - Released on March 20, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is making changes to non-resident game bird hunting licences to address concerns about illegal outfitting.

Saskatchewan is a premier game bird hunting destination, drawing hunters from across Canada and internationally while contributing to rural communities through tourism and outfitting activities.

"We are proud of Saskatchewan's reputation as a world-class game bird hunting destination," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "These changes will help ensure our wildlife remains a shared public resource and that Saskatchewan residents see the greatest benefit."

Currently, hunting licenses are available to Saskatchewan residents, Canadian residents and non-residents, with all licences being valid for the full season. In an effort to reduce opportunities for illegal outfitting activity, these changes will limit non-resident hunter's term licenses to three, five-day short-term licences:

Spring: One 5-day term licence; and

Fall: Two 5-day term licences.

The Saskatchewan Commission of Professional Outfitters (SCPO) and the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) have both expressed support for restricting non-resident hunters.

"Illegal outfitters compound the hunting pressure on the landscape, and cost the province millions in lost economic activity each year," SCPO Board Chair Jordan Rowswell said. "The term licence is an important first step, and will serve as a key tool within a broader set of tools needed to significantly reduce the negative impact this illegal activity has on the economy, and the interests of law-abiding waterfowl hunters and Saskatchewan's licensed outfitters."

"The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation applauds this initial step by the Ministry of Environment and the Government of Saskatchewan for recognizing the challenges faced by resident waterfowl hunters in the province," SWF Executive Director Todd Smith said. "The term licence for non-resident hunters shows a commitment toward protecting Saskatchewan's incredible waterfowl resources and the hunting heritage of our residents."

Saskatchewan will continue to be a destination for game bird hunting, and these changes will continue to allow law-abiding hunters to hunt for a similar time period as previous years.

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