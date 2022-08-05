Theraplay's Delaware County Clinic Relocates August 2022
We are excited to show all of our current and new families our new space which allows for more individual treatment rooms while still having plenty of gym space for all of our patients! ...”SPRINGFIELD, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theraplay’s Delaware County office, formerly located at 600 Reed Road, has relocated to 400 South State Road in Springfield, PA. This new center has more than 8,800 square feet of space to better accommodate the needs of patients and staff, and includes individual treatment rooms, areas for feeding therapy, concussion and orthopedic rehabilitation, sensory processing sessions, and a large open gym where everyone from infants to high school and college athletes can be seen and treated.
— Heidi Boucher
Center manager and physical therapist Heidi Boucher, PT, DPT says “We are excited to show all of our current and new families our new space which allows for more individual treatment rooms while still having plenty of gym space for all of our patients! Our ortho space also allows for our teens to be treated in a treatment space that feels more appropriate for them. The team and I have loved every minute in our new space with our kids and their families and we look forward to continuing to hit milestones and make positive changes in the children we see.”
Laurie Watkin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing adds: “We remain committed to accommodating the needs of the children and families in Delaware County! This makes our 5th expansion/move since opening in Delaware County in 2004, which has allowed us to continue to provide services to any child that needs them. Our relocation to this beautiful, new, larger space will allow even more children to access and benefit from therapy. We are extremely grateful to our referring doctors and families in Delaware County that continue to rely on us to help the children of the county. Please stop in to see Heidi and her passionate team in action in their beautiful new treatment space!”
Known for excellent, individualized care, Theraplay’s team of therapists are highly skilled, compassionate professionals who have dedicated their lives to helping children gain confidence and achieve independence. With evening and weekend hours, and accepting most major medical insurances, Theraplay makes it easy for patients to get the quality care they deserve.
Theraplay, Inc. has been a leading provider of pediatric occupational, physical, speech and feeding therapy since 1991. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Theraplay provides services in outpatient centers and in homes through county-based early intervention services, and has continued to meet the need for pediatric therapy in the tri-state area to assist and encourage children in all levels of development.
About Theraplay
Founded in 1991, Theraplay’s mission has always been to enable children and adolescents to maximize their potential through functional, play-based therapy. Our occupational, physical, and speech therapy services, along with feeding programs, concussion rehabilitation and early intervention, have helped improve the lives of thousands of children and their families. In July 2022, Theraplay joined Ivy Rehab for Kids, becoming the nation’s largest outpatient pediatric therapy provider. For more information visit theraplayinc.com.
