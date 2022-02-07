Theraplay Family of Companies Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer
[I am] honored to have the privilege of supporting such an incredible mission.”WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Theraplay Family of Companies is excited to announce that Steven DeVore has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer, further positioning the organization to deliver the highest quality pediatric physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
Steven joins the company with a diverse leadership background having worked in the healthcare sector for more than 15 years, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Office at Kolmac Outpatient Recovery Centers. While there, Steven focused on strategic growth while maintaining the highest level of patient care. Prior to that, Steven was Chief Operating Officer at Light Wave Dental, which provides a low-touch approach to working with its dental partners, driving better results for doctors and a better experience for patients over traditional corporate dentistry. Steven holds a BA in Business Management from Washington College and an MBA from the New York Institute of Technology.
“Our priority is, and will always be, to provide the highest quality care to our patients. The foundational investments we have made in technology, people and processes have strengthened our family of companies and positioned the company for future growth,” says Sandra Ryan, MSN, PNP, FCPP, FAANP, FAAN, Chief Executive Office at the Theraplay Family of Companies. “We are thrilled to be bringing Steve on and look forward to expanding our ability to help children of all ages who need our services.”
Says Steve “I am extremely excited to join the Theraplay family and honored to have the privilege of supporting such an incredible mission. The teams throughout the Family of Companies locations have been so impactful in supporting the needs of children and their families for over 30 years, and I hope to aid in continuing this great work while also aiming to serve more and more communities in the future.”
About the Theraplay Family of Companies
Theraplay, Inc. was founded in 1991. Believing that children learn and develop best through play experiences, Theraplay offers individualized therapy services in a play-focused environment, improving the lives of thousands of children and their families. In 2016, Austill’s Educational Therapy Services joined the Theraplay family of companies, followed by Positive Steps Therapy, AOT, Inc., The Children’s Therapy Center and Fleming Therapy Services, bringing therapy to children and adolescents in 4 states, with 32 outpatient locations and through school, home and early intervention-based services. For more information visit theraplayinc.com.
