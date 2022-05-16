Theraplay’s East Norriton Center Now Able to Help More Children Overcome Challenges
Theraplay’s East Norriton location, previously located on North Whitehall Road, has relocated to 2917 Dekalb Pike.EAST NORRITON, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theraplay’s East Norriton location, previously located on North Whitehall Road, has relocated to 2917 Dekalb Pike. This new center has more than 5,000 square feet of space to better accommodate the needs of patients and staff, and includes areas for feeding therapy, concussion and orthopedic rehabilitation, sensory processing sessions and a large open gym where everyone from infants to high school athletes can be seen and treated.
Center manager and speech-language pathologist Samantha Dicce says “We are so excited about our new space and the ability it gives us to continue to provide great service to our families and the Montgomery County community.”
Known for excellent, individualized care, Theraplay’s team of therapists are highly skilled, compassionate professionals who have dedicated their lives to helping children gain confidence and achieve independence. With evening and weekend hours, and accepting most major medical insurances, Theraplay makes it easy for patients to get the quality care they deserve.
Theraplay, Inc. has been a leading provider of pediatric occupational, physical, speech and feeding therapy since 1991. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Theraplay provides services in outpatient centers, schools and in homes through county-based early intervention services, and has continued to meet the need for pediatric therapy in the tri-state area to assist and encourage children in all levels of development.
About the Theraplay Family of Companies
Theraplay, Inc. was founded in 1991. Believing that children learn and develop best through play experiences, Theraplay offers individualized therapy services in a play-focused environment, improving the lives of thousands of children and their families. In 2016, Austill’s Educational Therapy Services joined the Theraplay family of companies, followed by Positive Steps Therapy, AOT, Inc., The Children’s Therapy Center and Fleming Therapy Services, bringing therapy to children and adolescents in 4 states, with 32 outpatient locations and through school, home and early intervention-based services. For more information visit theraplayinc.com.
