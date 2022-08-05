Lapland Minerals Inc. announces the first audit report of assets backing up their token.
Lapland Minerals Inc., a Panama-based company, has the first cryptographic token, backed up by collateral agreements that secure its value.
Commodities such as gold and silver have a world market that transcends national borders, politics, religions, and race. A person may not like someone else’s religion, but he’ll accept his gold”PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The initial audit report has been issued by VNIPIIstromsyrye (ВНИПИИстромсырье), an accredited SRO company. Their main certification areas are environmental impact assessment, certification, design, research and laboratory tests in natural-facing stone, methods for assessing the quality of deposits and stone facing, and petrographic studies.
— Robert Kiyosaki
Based on the study made by the Geological Survey of Finland establishes their assessment of a potential minimum of 120 tons of Gold in the 80 hectares held by the claim holder. Lapland Minerals Inc has made a collateral agreement with the claim holder to secure the value backing up their LMGT token issued on Binance Smart Chain.
With today's accelerating inflation rates, more investors are looking at minerals like Gold, Platinum, and Silver to secure their long-term financial assets.
Our approach is striking and fresh.
"The premise of our groundbreaking new strategy has managed us to leverage our agreements with existing mining companies and their assets, says the founder of Lapland Minerals, Mr. Ari Heimonen. With the initial audit report, Ari continues, we can start offering our tokens to the public and be assured that what we have created with our LMGT token will be a true success".
Lapland Minerals Inc. intends to list the LMGT token for public trading by the end of 2023. It gives an extraordinary opportunity for investors to benefit from the security of unmined Gold as an asset while enjoying the convenience of a digital token.
The team members behind Lapland Minerals Inc and its investors carry many years of experience in traditional and digital finance, mining, and blockchain-based procedures.
You can learn more about the token, and the company behind it, by visiting https://laplandminerals.com. The initial audit report is accessible on the site.
