Lapland Minerals Inc. announces the first audit report of assets backing up their token.

About

Lapland Minerals Inc., a Panama-based company, is the first Smart Company of its kind. Smart Companies live on a blockchain, with full legal compliance and technology such as speed, technical resistance, and transparency. Digital Gold What if you could have the ease of access to a digital token, including the security of ownership that comes from an immutable record, like Blockchain? And enjoy the benefits of a tangible asset like Gold too? This is the premise of a groundbreaking new approach from Panama-based Lapland Minerals Inc., leveraging its agreement with existing mining companies and their assets to offer a new Blockchain-based token backed by real Gold. Each token is pegged to 0.1 gram of real Gold from assets in the ground on land claims from mining operators. The token "LMGT," released on the Binance Smart Chain, has tangible value based on the current gold price as an asset-backed token. Binance Smart Chain is an extension of the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. The nature of the BEP-20 standard is that it will be compatible with any DEX in the future and Lapland Minerals Inc. is to list the Gold token for public trading by the end of 2023.

The Gold Claim Token