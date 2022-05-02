Lapland Minerals Inc announces the first public survey reports to contain immense verified gold deposits
The company launched earlier in March 2022 its first token, backed up by mineral gold claims on the Binance Smart Chain.
Commodities such as gold and silver have a world market that transcends national borders, politics, religions, and race. A person may not like someone else’s religion, but he’ll accept his gold.”PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lapland Minerals Inc, a "smart company" owning contracts with regulated mining operators, announces the first public survey reports to contain huge verified gold stakes.
Here's the breakdown:
The LMGT BEP-20 token delivers next-generation investment opportunities to the public, whereas one token is pegged against 0.1-gram of gold mineral claims. The Finnish mining operator has released the published GTK report, which shows gold deposits with up to 36.9g Au per ton @ 7 meters and a minimum average of 2.8g Au per ton within 20 meters of depth on the claim. The deepest drilling of the explored claim goes down 149 m, with an estimated average all exceeding 20 ppm from 100 samples of gold concentration. All extracts were analyzed with the GTK method 511P, which is based on the ICP-AES technique with aqua regia digestion.
Lapland Minerals Inc's agreement with the Finnish mining operator offers secure, backed up minable earth resources of gold and other rare earth elements with a combined value exceeding 8 billion USD. According to the Finnish mining company, further drilling of the claim will happen within the next 12-18 months, dependent on mineral search permits issued by the government.
The Lapland Greenstone Belt area is known for its mining operations, with several world-leading companies currently exploring and mining. The claim area is neighboring land from Finland's largest open-pit mine, owned by Swedish mining giant Boliden Minerals AB.
The concept of backing up LMGT with substantial mineral claims as assets is based on keeping the minerals in the ground and instead exploring and surveying the multiple mining claims for rare earth minerals. This vision is new to the world. With the concept to keep nature as it is, untouched and with beauty, not putting strain on the environment and the local population, the Lapland Minerals Inc business concept is for a sustainable future. Preserving nature is of significant importance when the Sámi (also Saami) people in the area are looking to keep their legacy and culture alive. The Sámi people are an indigenous population representing one of the oldest Scandinavian cultural inheritances.
In April 2022, Lapland Minerals Inc announced the agreement of its first marketing cooperation with a US-based direct selling company. Lapland Minerals Inc will launch a public offering of the token in the 3rd quarter of 2022 and list the LMGT on public DEX by the 4th quarter of 2023.
Letters of intent are reviewed to formulate additional agreements with regulated mining operators that hold precious metals mining claims and other historically rich mining areas in Europe. If secured, these could add significant assets in more mining claims and billions of dollars in precious metals reserves to further back the LMGT token.
"We are dedicated to using a science-based eco-friendly exploration process that gives accurate gold measurements. It is also fully engineered underground data that have confirmed the deposits," said Ari T Heimonen, Co-founder of Lapland Minerals Inc.
To know more about the future operations of Lapland Minerals Inc, visit their website https://laplandminerals.com.
