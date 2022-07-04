Lapland Minerals Inc. announces a second collateral agreement to secure the token value.

Gold Nugget

Lapland Minerals Inc., a Panama-based company, has the first cryptographic token, backed up by collateral agreements that secure its value.

Everything has its limit – iron ore cannot be educated into gold”
— Mark Twain
PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last 6-months, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped its value by over two trillion USD. And with today's accelerating inflation rates, more investors are looking at minerals like Gold, Platinum, and Silver to secure their long-term financial assets.

Lapland Minerals Inc created its BEP-20 token on Binance Smart Chain not only to have the capacity to store value but also to have usability on the global market, allowing for fast transactions with meager transaction fees. Currently, the time for a token to transfer is less than 10-seconds, and costs are under one-tenth of a euro cent.

Our approach is unique and new.

"The premise of our groundbreaking new approach has managed us to leverage our agreements with existing mining companies and their assets, says the founder of Lapland Minerals, Mr. Ari Heimonen. We are very excited to announce that our second collateral agreement is now in place. Each token is consequently now backed up by more than 0.1 gram of rare earth minerals from assets in the ground on land claims from mining operators, Ari continues. The environmental aspect of not having to mine Gold and tokenize the values is the first of its kind."

Lapland Minerals Inc. will list the LMGT token for public trading by the end of 2023. It gives an extraordinary opportunity for investors to benefit from the security of unmined Gold as an asset while enjoying the convenience of a digital token.

The team members behind Lapland Minerals Inc and its investors carry many years of experience in traditional and digital finance, mining, and blockchain-based procedures.

You can learn more about the token, and the company behind it, by visiting https://laplandminerals.com.

Ari T Heimonen
Lapland Minerals Inc
+1 302-476-2564
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Add LMGT to MetaMask

You just read:

Lapland Minerals Inc. announces a second collateral agreement to secure the token value.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, IT Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Ari T Heimonen
Lapland Minerals Inc
+1 302-476-2564
Company/Organization
Lapland Minerals Inc.
Area Bancaria, Torre Advanced, Piso 1
Panama City, 10000
Panama
+1 302-476-2564
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Lapland Minerals Inc., a Panama-based company, is the first Smart Company of its kind. Smart Companies live on a blockchain, with full legal compliance and technology such as speed, technical resistance, and transparency. Digital Gold What if you could have the ease of access to a digital token, including the security of ownership that comes from an immutable record, like Blockchain? And enjoy the benefits of a tangible asset like Gold too? This is the premise of a groundbreaking new approach from Panama-based Lapland Minerals Inc., leveraging its agreement with existing mining companies and their assets to offer a new Blockchain-based token backed by real Gold. Each token is pegged to 0.1 gram of real Gold from assets in the ground on land claims from mining operators. The token "LMGT," released on the Binance Smart Chain, has tangible value based on the current gold price as an asset-backed token. Binance Smart Chain is an extension of the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. The nature of the BEP-20 standard is that it will be compatible with any DEX in the future and Lapland Minerals Inc. is to list the Gold token for public trading by the end of 2023.

The Gold Claim Token

More From This Author
Lapland Minerals Inc. announces a second collateral agreement to secure the token value.
Lapland Minerals Inc announces the first public survey reports to contain immense verified gold deposits
View All Stories From This Author