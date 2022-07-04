Lapland Minerals Inc. announces a second collateral agreement to secure the token value.
Lapland Minerals Inc., a Panama-based company, has the first cryptographic token, backed up by collateral agreements that secure its value.
Everything has its limit – iron ore cannot be educated into gold”PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last 6-months, the cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped its value by over two trillion USD. And with today's accelerating inflation rates, more investors are looking at minerals like Gold, Platinum, and Silver to secure their long-term financial assets.
— Mark Twain
Lapland Minerals Inc created its BEP-20 token on Binance Smart Chain not only to have the capacity to store value but also to have usability on the global market, allowing for fast transactions with meager transaction fees. Currently, the time for a token to transfer is less than 10-seconds, and costs are under one-tenth of a euro cent.
Our approach is unique and new.
"The premise of our groundbreaking new approach has managed us to leverage our agreements with existing mining companies and their assets, says the founder of Lapland Minerals, Mr. Ari Heimonen. We are very excited to announce that our second collateral agreement is now in place. Each token is consequently now backed up by more than 0.1 gram of rare earth minerals from assets in the ground on land claims from mining operators, Ari continues. The environmental aspect of not having to mine Gold and tokenize the values is the first of its kind."
Lapland Minerals Inc. will list the LMGT token for public trading by the end of 2023. It gives an extraordinary opportunity for investors to benefit from the security of unmined Gold as an asset while enjoying the convenience of a digital token.
The team members behind Lapland Minerals Inc and its investors carry many years of experience in traditional and digital finance, mining, and blockchain-based procedures.
You can learn more about the token, and the company behind it, by visiting https://laplandminerals.com.
