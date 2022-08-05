Meet the Brains Behind : Truckerpreneur - The New Term Sweeping the Nation

Sheldon and Tammi Moore

Sheldon and Tammi Moore are a dynamic duo who have become a dominant force in a specialty niche in the billion-dollar trucking industry.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheldon and Tammi Moore are a dynamic duo who, in less than three years, have become a dominant force in a specialty niche in the billion-dollar trucking industry. They exemplify success in the cargo/sprinter van and box trucking industry offering full slate of services including freight delivery, business coaching, training, and dispatching. With God-given vision, razor-sharp focus, and astute industry insight, they have founded not only one trucking company but several to include: Yael Transportation, LLC, is their trucking business; ATruckerpreneur, their coaching and training services business teaching clients how to start a trucking company- with no CDL REQUIRED!

Sheldon, best known as Coach Sheldon, was a top car salesman for 20 years before he began his trucking career. After driving 18-wheelers for other companies, his entrepreneurial spirit came calling and he founded Yael Transportation. Tammi, a successful healthcare executive with pharmaceutical companies, never considered the transportation field until she received a prophecy from her minister that she would work in transportation. With help from Sheldon, Tammi founded WJMR. WJRM Transportation (named for her children). is a logistic company that Tammi created in-order to give her children a gateway into trucking and a key to financial freedom.

The term "TRUCKERPRENEUR" was created by Sheldon and Tammi to give voice to those entrepreneurs who have a presence in trucking. This terms in now becoming recognizable as Sheldon and Tammi influence the future of trucking.

Tammi now serves as CFO of "TRUCKERPRENEUR" managing finance, administration, marketing, and staff. Together they have gained a reputation for industry excellence and a nationwide following that has helped their business explode resulting in launching more than 600 entrepreneurs into the transportation business!

Tammi and Sheldon Moore Will be Featured at the Women and Wine Festival August 12th thru 15th.