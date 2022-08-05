At 32.0%CAGR, Hemp Clothing Market By Product and Services, Application, Key players & Forecast to 2029
Global Hemp Clothing Market Business Insights, Size, Trends, Future Assessment, Technology Advancements and Forecast by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemp Clothing Market report offers a comprehensive study of product type and application segments of the Hemp Clothing Market. The segmental analysis provided in this reliable report is based on significant factors such as market share, market size, consumption, production, and growth rate of the market segments studied. This market document also highlights the market growth during the forecast period 2022-2029. It takes into account top factors which are impacting the growth of the market. The industry report gives idea about the sub-market that will make the momentous contribution to the market. The document studies developed as well as developing regional markets deeply to help market players identify profit-making opportunities in diverse regions and countries.
Market Analysis and Insights of Global Hemp Clothing Market
Global Hemp Clothing Market was valued at USD 6840.0 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 63044.55 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 32.0% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.
Market Scope and Global Hemp Clothing Market
Some of the major players operating in the hemp clothing market are
LOGU FASHION (India)
Ecofibre (Australia)
Eartheasy (Canada)
GenCanna (U.S.)
HempFlax Group B.V (Netherlands)
Konoplex (Russia)
Toad&Co (U.S.)
Its Hemp (India)
hempfabriclab (India)
Global Hemp Clothing Market Scope
The hemp clothing market is segmented on the basis of raw product, source, application and processing technique. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Raw Product
• Hemp Seeds
• Hemp Fiber
• Hemp Shivs
• Stalks
Source
• Conventional (Natural) Hemp Source
• Organic Hemp Source
Application
• Fabrics
• Denim
• Fine Textiles
• Canvas Bags
• Carpets
• Geotextiles
Processing Technique
• European Enzyme-Treated Fiber
• Chinese Fiber
• NRC Enzyme-Treated Fiber
