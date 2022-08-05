Sanitary Ware Market Size, Trends, Massive Growth and is Anticipated to Grasp the value of USD 74,315.50 million by 2028
Market Analysis and Insights of Global Sanitary Ware Market
The sanitary ware market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 74,315.50 million by 2028. The technological development in European region is acting as a major factor for the growth of the sanitary ware market.
A sanitary ware refers to the sanitary appliances installations such as water closets, faucets and basins among others. They are generally made of ceramic or porcelain although they also are made from glass, metal or any other material. Various designs have been introduced by major companies that are aesthetically pleasing to the eyes while maintaining their functionality.
For instance,
• In July 2019, Roca Sanitario, S.A. announced that they bagged the highest prize at the Red Dot international design awards along with the best innovative design in the ‘Bathroom and sanitary equipment’ category and also a ‘Best of the best’ award for the basin collection. This has thrusted the company into the spotlight allowing them to gain more customers and sign further contracts.
• In April 2019, INAX, which is a brand of LIXIL Corporation, announced that they have unveiled new product designs at Milan Design Week 2019. It has been designed in a contemporary Japanese style. This has allowed the visitors and consumers to get a first-hand feel and look of the designs and products which has further helped them to increase their customer base and their overall revenues.
Market Scope and Global Sanitary Ware Market
The major players covered in the report are CERA Sanitaryware Limited, LIXIL Corporation, Roca Sanitario, S.A., Jaquar, Duravit AG, TOTO LTD, Villeroy & Boch, Kohler Co, Cersanit, Geberit AG, Hindware Homes, Lecico Egypt, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Ideal Standard (UK) Ltd, Creavit, H & R JOHNSON (INDIA) (a subsidiary of Prism Johnson Limited), Hansgrohe (a subsidiary of Masco Corporation), Saudi Ceramics, Shanghai Aquacubic Sanitaryware Co., Ltd and Delta Faucet Company among others . Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of sanitary ware market.
Global Sanitary Ware Market Scope and Market Size
The sanitary ware market is segmented on the basis of the type, material, operating mode, shape, colour and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
• On the basis of type, the sanitary ware market has been segmented into toilet seats, wash basin, cistern, showers, faucets, bathtubs, urinals, bathroom accessories and others. In 2021, type segment is dominated by toilet seats segment as it is an essential sanitary ware product and incurs more cost, also it is expected to grow at higher rate owing to advancements in toilet seats in terms of specifications, shapes and designs.
• On the basis of material, the sanitary ware market has been segmented into ceramic, metal, glass and others. In 2021, ceramic segment holds the largest market share in material segment as it is cheaper in cost and better handling properties, also it is expected to grow at higher rate as multiple colours are available in ceramic based products.
• On the basis of operating mode, the sanitary ware market has been segmented into manual and automated. In 2021, operating mode segment is majorly shared by manual mode as most of the sanitary ware products are manually operated, however with growing advancements, automated mode is expected to grow at higher rate as automatic faucets and cisterns are being adopted rapidly.
• On the basis of shape, the sanitary ware market has been segmented into rectangle, square, curved, circle, domed top and others. In 2021, curved segment accounts for the highest market share in shape segment and is expected to grow at higher rate as curved shape products give elegant looks and matches most of the interiors themes, also curved shapes are easy to clean.
• On the basis of colour, the sanitary ware market has been segmented into white, black and others. In 2021, colour segment is dominated by white segment as white sanitary wares are largely sold around the world.
• On the basis of end-user, the sanitary ware market has been segmented into residential, commercial, institutional and others. In 2021, residential segment accounts for the largest market share in end-user segment as number of residential properties are more and sanitary ware are essential products, residential segment is expected to grow at high rate as many multi-family buildings are in construction around the globe.
Key questions answered in the report:
• What is the complete insights into current industry trends, growth drivers, trend forecast about Sanitary Ware Market dynamics?
• Which product segment will grab a Sanitary Ware Market share with the latest analysis of market share, challenges growth drivers, and investment opportunities?
• Which segment’s market dynamics and trends have been mentioned across application and geographical areas?
• Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
• Which market Segmentation up to the second & third level regional bifurcation?
• What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sanitary Ware Market industry in the years to come?
• What are the key challenges with respect to both value (Revenue) and volume (Production & Consumption)?
• Which are the profiles of the market shares and strategies of key players?
• Which are the objective assessment of the trajectory of the Sanitary Ware Market?
• Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sanitary Ware Market?
• What are extensive research information on major drivers and current trends within the industry?
