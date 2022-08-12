Prince Holding Group Wins Best Real Estate Development Company, Cambodia 2022

Prince Holding Group wins Best Real Estate Development Company in Cambodia The Group has been acknowledged for its consistent effort to boost the real estate market of Cambodia International Business Magazine is a Business Magazine and Award Publication based out of Dubai

The International Business Magazine award reflects the Group’s efforts in building resilience through the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak last year.

With the increasing need for quality urban real estate, we are proud to have laid the foundation for a strong real estate footprint that will serve a growing Cambodia well.” — Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Holding Group has been recognized by International Business Magazine, a Dubai-based publication, as the Best Real Estate Development Company in Cambodia.

The award reflects the Group’s efforts in building resilience while navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. One of the significant developments was the launch of sustainable development masterplan for its Ream coastline of Sihanoukville project.

“On behalf of our 4,500-strong workforce, many of whom work in various real estate operations, we are honored to receive this recognition as we continue our efforts to develop urban centres, enhance cultural tourism, expand our portfolio of prime hotels, resorts, and supermarkets,” said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group. “With the increasing need for quality urban real estate, we are proud to have laid the foundation for a strong real estate footprint that will serve a growing Cambodia well.”

The award is the 5th real estate-related award won by the Group’s real estate units this year showcasing their rising profile. Its units are currently working on Prince International Plaza and a coastal development project in Ream Bay, and Prince Happiness Plaza, which was recognized by PropertyGuru, a real estate platform, as Cambodia’s Best Mixed-Use Development last year. In the past twelve months, real estate units have completed construction on Prince Huan Yu Mall, Prince Golden Bay and Prince Happiness Plaza, the latter wining PropertyGuru’s Best Mixed-Use Development award, thereby transforming the coastal town.

This year, Canopy Sands Development has already secured five awards while the Group has been recognized for its philanthropic activities and anti-pandemic efforts with two CSR-themed awards as well (more details can be found here). Meanwhile, Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group has also been recognized as an emerging real estate entrepreneur by The Global Economics, a US-based magazine.

Other awardees from Cambodia included Cambodia Post Bank, Cellcard and Vattanac Bank while Philippine premium real estate developer ALVEO LAND was also recognized as the best real estate developer in the Philippines.

About Prince Holding Group:

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia’s largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group’s key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. Prince Holding Group is developing an almost 1000-hectare township project in the Ream coastline of Sihanoukville that will be one of Cambodia’s leading sustainable real estate developments, aiming to secure close to $16 billion in total investment for the region.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

www.princeholdinggroup.com

About International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online publishing company with a subscriber base of more than 50,000 that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers and government bureaucrats. We get 4.2 million views annually on our website and an average of 350k unique visitors every month. We deliver the latest news from the financial world and keenly promote innovative solutions in the industry.

www.intlbm.com