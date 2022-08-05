Sulfuric Acid Market Trends, Growth, Size, Revenue by Forecast to 2029
sulfuric acid market is expected to reach the value of USD 25,898,281.42 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sulfuric acid market is expected to reach the value of USD 25,898,281.42 thousand by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Sulfuric acid is a strong acid with hygroscopic characteristics and oxidizing properties. It is used in the fertilizer, chemical, synthetic textile, and pigment industries. Other applications include manufacturing batteries and metal pickling, among other industrial manufacturing processes. In market sulfuric acid is available in different concentration grades such as 98%, 96.5%, 76%, 70% and 38%. A large quantity of sulfuric acid produces potassium sulfates and fertilizers. Sulfuric acid is a highly corrosive, colorless viscous liquid and one of the most used chemicals in various fertilizer, pulp & paper, mining, and chemical industries. The largest amount of sulfuric acid is used to make phosphoric acid, used, in turn, to make phosphate fertilizers, calcium dihydrogen phosphate, and ammonium phosphates. It is also used to make ammonium sulfate, an essential fertilizer in sulfur-deficient. Increasing demand for fertilizers in the agriculture industry and the growing demand for sulfuric acid across various industries are some of the drivers boosting sulfuric acid demand in the market.
Sulfuric acid is a colorless, odorless, and viscous liquid soluble in water at all concentrations. It is a strong acid made by oxidizing sulfur dioxide solutions and used in large quantities as an industrial and laboratory reagent. Sulfuric acid or sulphuric acid, also known as oil of vitriol, is a mineral acid composed of sulfur, oxygen, and hydrogen, with molecular formula H₂SO₄ and melting point is 10 °C, the boiling point is 337 °C. The Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of fertilizers due to the increased demand for sulfuric acid-based fertilizers in the region.
This report on Sulfuric Acid Market provides details on recent new developments, trade regulations, import and export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of national and localized market players, analysis of opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic analysis of market growth, market size, market growth by categories, Application niches and domination, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To get more information about Data Bridge Market Research Sulfuric Acid market, contact us to get analyst brief, our team will help you to make informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
LANXESS (Cologne, Germany), Brenntag GmbH (a subsidary of Brenntag SE) (Essen, Germany), Boliden Group (Stockholm, Sweden), Adisseo (Antony, France), Veolia (Paris, France), Univar Solutions Inc (Illinois, U.S.), NORAM Engineering & Construction Ltd. (Vancouver, Canada), Nouryon (Amsterdam, the Netherlands), International Raw Materials LTD (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Eti Bakır (Kastamonu, Turkey), ACIDEKA SA (Vizcaya, Spain), Airedale Chemical Company Limited.( North Yorkshire, U.K.), BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany), Aguachem Ltd (Wrexham, U.K.), Feralco AB (Widnes, U.K.), Fluorsid (Milan, Italy), Aurubis AG (Hamburg, Germany), Nyrstar (Budel, The Netherlands), Merck KGaA (Darmstadt, Germany), Shrieve (Texas, U.S.)
Sulfuric Acid Market Segmentation:-
The sulfuric acid market is segmented on the basis of raw material, form, manufacturing process, distribution channel, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Raw Material
Base Metal Smelters
Elemental Sulfur
Pyrite Ore
Others
On the basis of raw material, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into base metal smelters, elemental sulfur, pyrite ore, and others. Elemental sulfur accounts for the largest market, and are expected to witness high growth owing to the abundant availability of sulfur across the globe.
Form
Concentrated (98%)
Tower/Glover Acid (77.67%)
Chamber/Fertilizer Acid (62.8%)
Battery Acid (33.5%)
66 Degree Baume Sulfuric Acid (93%)
Dilute Sulfuric Acid (10%)
On the basis of form, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into concentrated (98%), tower/glover acid (77.67%), chamber/fertilizer acid (62.8%), battery acid (33.5%), 66 degree baume sulfuric acid (93%) and dilute sulfuric acid (10%). Chamber/fertilizer acid (62.8%) accounts for the largest market, and is expected to witness high growth as it is available with a high acidic range and drops the soil's pH level, which improves the uptake of nutrients.
Manufacturing Process
Contact Process
Lead Chamber Process
Wet Sulfuric Acid Process
Metabisulfite Process
Others
On the basis of manufacturing process, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into contact process, lead chamber process, wet sulfuric acid process, metabisulfite process, and others. The contact process accounts for the largest market, and is expected to witness high growth as it lowers the emission of harmful gases during the production of sulfuric acid.
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
On the basis of distribution channel, the global sulfuric acid market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment accounts for the largest market, and is expected to witness high growth as transporting the bulk quantity to the nearby country is easy.
Application
Fertilizers
Chemical Manufacturing
Petroleum Refining
Metal Processing
Automotive
Textile
Drug Manufacturing
Pulp & Paper
Industrial
Others
On the basis of application, the sulfuric acid market is segmented into fertilizers, chemical manufacturing, petroleum refining, metal processing, automotive, textile, drug manufacturing, pulp & paper, industrial, and others. The fertilizers are expected to dominate the application segment as the demand for sulfuric fertilizers increases for crop plantation and soil fertility.
COVID-19 had a Minimal Impact on Sulfuric Acid Market
COVID-19 impacted various manufacturing industries in the year 2020-2021 as it led to the closure of workplaces, disruption of supply chains, and restrictions on transportation. Though, the imbalance between demand and supply and its impact on pricing is considered short-term and is expected to recover as this pandemic comes to an end. Due to the halt in production operations in various industries throughout the globe, the demand for sulfuric acid has gone down tremendously. Also, with the continuously dropping requirements of automotive petroleum refining and many other industries, the manufacturers’ margins are declining, which they earn from the supply of sulfuric acid. However, the governments are taking steps to relax tax, fiscal deficit, and others to minimize the impact. These steps might stabilize the situation of sulfuric acid in the future and help the market grow as it was before the pandemic.
Regulatory Framework
U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION REGULATIONS: Sulphuric acid is classified as dangerous goods, per U.S. DOT regulations, under 49 CFR 172.101. UN Identification Number: UN 2796 Proper Shipping Name: Sulfuric acid with not more than 51 per cent acid or Battery acid, fluid Hazard Class Number and Description: 8 (Corrosive) Packing Group: PG II DOT Label(s) Required: Class 8 (Corrosive) North American Emergency Response Guidebook Number (2012): 157
Restraints/Challenges faced by the Sulfuric Acid Market
Health Hazards Associated with Sulfuric Acid
Sulfuric acid is a powerful diprotic acid. It is exothermic in nature and exhibits hygroscopic properties. It is a powerful oxidizing agent and reacts with many metals at high temperatures. Concentrated H2SO4 is also a strong dehydrating agent. The addition of water into concentrated sulfuric acid is a potent reaction and can lead to explosions. Thus, increasing health hazards associated with the use of sulfuric acid on the skin, eyes, and other organs is likely to hamper the global sulfuric acid market demand.
Difficulties Involved in the Transportation and Handling of Sulfuric Acid
Sulfuric acid has dehydrating properties as sulfuric acid absorbs moisture and water from its surroundings. It is a colorless compound that is toxic and has to be stored and maintained at a specific temperature range. It is carried and transportable in a stainless steel tank or container with a minimum concentration of about 90% and temperatures not exceeding 35ºC. Also, concerns regarding transportation and handling of sulfuric acid is projected to challenge the sulfuric acid market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This sulfuric acid market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the sulfuric acid market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Recent Developments
In November 2020, Airedale Chemical Company Limited acquired Alutech, which provides a range of metal treatment solutions, including aluminum brighteners and pre-treatment cleaners. This development helps the company increase the demand for sulfuric acid, which has increased its profits.
In May 2017, BASF SE introduced a new sulfuric acid catalyst preferred due to its unique geometrical shape. This update helps the company to increase production capacity, which generates revenue in the future.
Customization Available: Global Sulfuric Acid Market
Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customized to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analyzed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Fact book) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.
