Europe Medical Cannabis Market to Exhibit a Remarkable 29.5% CAGR; Industry Size, Demand, Share, Trends Analysis 2029

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @
Market Analysis and Insights
Medical marijuana has also been legalized in other EU member states, most recently in France, Romania, and the Czech Republic. For instance, the use of Sativex has been approved in 17 European countries, nine of which have already made it available.
Legal cannabis is one of the fastest-growing industries in European states, with major implications for food and beverage, textile, chemical and many other industries. For thousands of years, hemp seeds have been used as a nutritional food. These seeds contain very fewer levels of THC (δ-9-tetrahydrocannabinol), and hence, they are different from medicinal marijuana.
Europe Medical Cannabis Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in Geriatric Population
The growing geriatric population across the globe is more susceptible to chronic illness, which require more physician visits. The steadily aging population suffers from various health conditions, including diabetes, depression, and dementia, among others. Medical cannabis has the properties to treat these diseases, and therefore, the growing population is playing a significant role.
The use of medical cannabis is more important in the older adult population due to polypharmacy, health literacy, and accessibility of the application process and dispensary locations.
For instance,
In September 2022, the scientific research by Lancet stated the elderly population aged over 64 years in Europe had used medical cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain and sleep difficulties, needing requirement of long term medical care services
In 2022, according to Knoema, the population aged 65 years and above in France was 21.1%. The population aged 65 years and above in France increased from 13.2% in 1972 to 21.1% in 2022, growing at an average annual rate of 0.97%
Rise In incidence of diseases that require the use of cannabis\
Chronic diseases are common health conditions around the world. Globally, one in three adults suffers from chronic conditions. Neurological diseases have affected the health and quality of life of many citizens. Chronic neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and epilepsy can lead to hospitalization, long-term disability, reduced quality of life, and death.
Cannabis is a generic term used to denote the several psychoactive preparations of the plant Cannabis sativa. Cannabis has been used for medicinal or recreational purposes. Since cannabinoids react with receptors in the nervous system, researchers believe cannabinoids may be helpful in treating other neurologic conditions as well. Medical cannabis is safe and effective for improving symptoms such as pain, sleep disorders, and anxiety due to chronic diseases in older adults.
Some of The Key Players Covered in the Europe Medical Cannabis Market are Tilray, Medipharm Labs, Althea Company Pty Ltd, PharmaHemp, Aurora Cannabis., CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ECOGEN BIOSCIENCES, Little Green Pharma, GRASS & CO., CANNARAY, Sanity Group GmbH., VIVO Cannabis Inc., HEXO Corp., and Marrican Inc., among others.
Regions and Country Level Analysis:
The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Europe Medical Cannabis markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2021-2028, by countries (regions), by Type, and by Application, as well as by players for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.
Post-covid-19 Outlook:
The readers in the section will understand how the Europe Medical Cannabis Market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, and supply chain. The Market experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall market in the years to come.
