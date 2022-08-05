Physical Therapy Market By Application, Therapy Type and would rocket up to USD 37.24 billion by 2029
Physical Therapy Market Industrial Trends, Key Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Growth Potential and OpportunitiesPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physical Therapy Market research report, comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Healthcare industry can be obtained. The report comprises of all the market shares and approaches of key players in market. It also includes the detailed profiles for the Physical Therapy Market major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. A range of key factors are analyzed in the report which will help the buyer in studying Healthcare industry. Competitive landscape analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global Physical Therapy Market considering the past, present, and future state of the industry.
Market research report execution is becoming very critical for the successful businesses as it provides insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. A dependable Physical Therapy Market report employs the use of latest tools and techniques for researching, analyzing, and collecting data and information. The statistical and numerical data are represented in graphical format for a neat understanding of facts and figures of market research analysis.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the physical therapy market which was USD 23.1 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 37.24 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Physical Therapy Market Overview:
Physical therapy is a term that refers to a variety of procedures used to relieve pain and restore mobility to injured human body parts like limbs and joints. It gives those with serious musculoskeletal and neuromuscular issues, whether acquired or inherited, a new lease on life. It's also administered to patients after procedures like joint replacement and muscle restoration, in which a bodily portion is immobilised for an extended length of time. Since medical improvements have boosted the survival rate of premature infants and trauma and stroke victims, the demand for evaluation and treatment of their biophysical disorders has grown. This is propelling the global physical therapy services market to new heights.
Physical therapy is a type of treatment that employs practises such as exercise, massage, and others to alleviate any sickness or wound. Geriatric physical treatments, cardiac and pulmonary physiotherapy, neurological physiotherapy, and other sorts of fleshly therapies are some of the most common.
Some of the major players operating in the physical therapy market are:
AmeriCare Physical Therapy (U.S)
Rehab Alternatives PLLC (U.S)
PIVOT Physical Therapy (U.S)
ProHealth Limited (Hong Kong)
BTL (India)
DJO LLC (U.S)
Performance Health (U.S)
Athletico Physical Therapy (U.S)
Geisinger Health (U.S)
Select Medical Corporation (U.S)
Knight Health Holdings, LLC (U.S)
Concentra, Inc. (U.S)
EMS Physio Ltd. (U.K)
US Physical Therapy, Inc. (U.S)
net (U.S)
Global Physical Therapy Market Scope
The physical therapy market is segmented on the basis of age group, treatment procedure, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Age group
Pediatrics
Adults
Elderly
Application
Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Geriatric Physical Therapy
Neurological Physical Therapy
Cardiopulmonary and Pulmonary Physical Therapy
Others
End-user
Hospitals
Private practices
Outpatient clinics
Sports and fitness facility centers
Others
Treatment Procedure
Equipment
Therapies
Products
Physical Therapy Market Dynamics
Drivers
Advancements in healthcare secto The market is predicted to rise due to an increase in the number of incidents occurring around the world. Other factors such as advancements in healthcare facilities, availability of physical therapy at healthcare facilities such as hospitals, private practises, and others, rising population ageing, and increasing number of people suffering from neurological disease are expected to boost the physical therapy market from 2022 to 2029.
Technological advancements
Low treatment costs for physical therapy rehabilitation solutions, increasing launches and approvals of novel virtual physical therapy solutions, and growing collaborations and partnerships among market participants are all factors driving market expansion. Physiotherapy equipment demand is predicted to rise as a result of technological advancements and novelties by leading businesses, boosting market growth.
Rise in demand of physical therapy services
The overall growth of global physical therapy rehabilitation solutions is likely to be driven by rising awareness of the value of physical treatment that produces benefits without side effects. People receive physical therapy in a variety of venues, including hospitals, outpatient clinics, private offices, sports and fitness activities, and others. Physical therapy services are in higher demand in elementary and secondary schools and sports and fitness centres for special education kids.
Opportunities
More individuals are engaged in sports and severe physical activity around the world, which is contributing to an increase in the number of injuries associated with these activities. It is a significant market growth component. With an increasing older population, falls are becoming more common in both indoor and outdoor settings. This is a natural result of joints failing as they age, resulting in an increase in the demand for physical therapy services.
Restraints/Challenges
High expenses associated with research and development skills, limited infrastructure services, high prices associated with sports medicine, and a lack of knowledge in retreating nations are projected to stymie industry expansion. Furthermore, during the forecast period of 2022-2029, the market is expected to be hampered by a lack of favourable remuneration states and technology transmission in developing countries, as well as a high practise duty imposed on medical devices and a lack of suitable advice in low- and middle-income countries.
This physical therapy market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export examination, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of local and restricted market players, studies opportunities in terms of emerging income pockets, fluctuations in market regulations, calculated market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, request positions and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the physical therapy market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an forecaster brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact on Physical Therapy Market
The global pandemic COVID-19 had an impact on the physical therapy market, either directly or indirectly. Because the sickness is presently infecting many active individuals in the industry and service sectors, Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is likely to substantially impact society and the economy. Patients' functional capacity and, as a result, their occupational performance may be impacted by the illness in the long run. The effects of COVID-19 on occupational health were investigated in this study, with a focus on the role of physical therapy in rehabilitation.
In April 2020, ATI Physical Therapy, a privately held, nationally recognised healthcare organisation based in the United States that specialises in outpatient rehabilitation and related healthcare services, has introduced a virtual or online physical therapy service.
Physical Therapy Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The physical therapy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, age group, treatment procedure, application and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the physical therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the market owing to the rise in accidents, the incidence of osteoporosis, and the number of old people (60 and above).
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is projected to witness an impressive growth rate in the coming years due to growth in disposable income (outcome of robust economic growth), and refining healthcare organization.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points for example down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The physical therapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for physical therapy market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the physical therapy market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts
Key Pointers Covered in the Physical Therapy Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market Installed Base
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Healthcare Outcomes
Market Cost of Care Analysis
Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
Prices and Reimbursement Analysis
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
