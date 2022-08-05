U.S. Chamber and Corporate Council on Africa Partnering to Support Africa Business Forum as Part of Biden-Harris Administration’s Upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders' Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-Africa Business Center and the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) applaud the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to host the U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit and Business Forum on December 13-15, 2022 in Washington, D.C. The announcement was made in a virtual opening statement by Vice President Kamala Harris at CCA's recent U.S-Africa Business Summit in Morocco. CCA and the U.S. Chamber are partnering to support the Africa Business Forum, the Summit’s official private sector stakeholder forum that will convene U.S. and African business and government leaders to drive meaningful economic and commercial dialogue as part of the Summit.

Scott Eisner, President of the Chamber’s U.S. Africa Business Center, said, “The U.S. Chamber has made advancing a strong trade and investment relationship with Africa a top priority, and we’re pleased the Biden-Harris Administration deeply understands this importance as well. The Chamber knows firsthand how important it is that a strong business component be central to the Summit, given the power of trade and commerce to unlock innovation, partnerships, and empowered workforces, enabling governments and business to work together to better confront the world’s most pressing challenges. The Chamber looks forward to partnering with the Administration and CCA to advance the Africa Business Forum agenda, which we hope will be a fulsome step towards stronger U.S. economic engagement with Africa.”

Florizelle Liser, CCA’s President and CEO remarked, “As the leading U.S. business association focused exclusively on connecting U.S. and African business interests, CCA was honored that our U.S.-Africa Business Summit provided ​the forum ​for the announcement to the 2,200 private and public sector attendees. CCA looks forward to partnering with the U.S. Chamber to jointly convene the private sector as part of the Summit’s Africa Business Forum, which will help drive progress towards a trade and investment relationship that unlocks opportunity and growth for both the U.S. and Africa.”