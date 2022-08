Footwear Sole Material Market Will Reach USD 36,041.66 million by 2029 | Global Size, Share, Analysis and Latest Trends

Footwear Sole Material Market

The shoe sole materials consist of natural and synthetic materials, including leather and polymers, among others.

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Footwear sole material market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 36,041.66 million by 2029. Rising knee and ankle problems among the aging population and a rise in demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear acts as driver for the footwear sole material market growth.The leading Footwear Sole Material market report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, and product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. This market research report contains CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2022-2029 for the market. This high-quality report is structured with full commitment and transparency in research about this industry. The business report analyses perspective and opportunities in a new geographical market. A superior Footwear Sole Material market research report provides statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Footwear Sole Material Market Shoe soles are made from a variety of materials, including natural rubber, leather, polyurethane, and PVC compounds. The shoe sole materials consist of natural and synthetic materials, including leather and polymers, among others, having application in the manufacture of footwear soles. Numerous materials are employed for the manufacture of footwear soles depending on the type of footwear, its application, and the environment in which it is utilized. Some of the major materials include rubber, daintier and thermoplastic polyurethane. These materials are flexible, strong, and offer ultimate comfort to the wearer's feet.Footwear sole materials offer flexibility and extensive protection for the wearer. The footwear sole material market is gaining significant growth due to rising knee and ankle problems among the aging population, and a rise in demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear. The increase in footwear production globally, and rising demand for sports footwear are also boosting the growth of the global footwear sole material market. However, emission of harmful gases from raw materials such as rubber in sole manufacturing, time consumption for the proper sole bonding process, and use of low-quality raw materials by local manufacturers are expected to restrain the market growth of footwear sole materials during the forecast period. The development of advanced technologies in shoe sole production, a rise in demand for eco-friendly footwear, and an increase in the demand for sustainable materials will create opportunities for the market in the forecasted period. Some of the major players operating in the footwear sole material market are:INOAC CORPORATIONUnisol IndiaINGOM SRLVibram CorporationAllbirds, Inc.SolvaySoles by MICHELINArkemaCovestro AGEvonik Industries AGBASF SEDowHuntsman International LLCAsahi Kasei CorporationContinental AGOthers

The Footwear sole material market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the Footwear sole material market scenario contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.Footwear Sole Material Market Scope and Market SizeThe Footwear sole material market is segmented on based on product, soling material, sole component, sole type, distribution channel, and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.On the basis of product, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into non-athletic and athletic. In 2022, the non-athletic segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the demand for flip-flops is increasing for both men and women.On the basis of soling material, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into polyurethane, rubber, EVA, PVC, PEBA, leather, and bio-materials. . In 2022, the rubber segment is expected to dominate the market as rubber provides protection against exposure to high temperatures.On the basis of sole components, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into the outsole, innersole, and midsole. In 2022, the outsole component segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market due to its tough and durable nature.On the basis of sole type, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into new soles and repair soles. In 2022, the new sole segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the new sole appears to be better in every form than the repair sole.On the basis of distribution channels, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into direct sale/B2B, E-commerce, specialty stores, and others. In 2022, the direct sale/B2B segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as it allows the manufacturers to order in bulk quantity and is cost-effective.On the basis of end-user, the global footwear sole material market is segmented into men, women, and kids. In 2022, the women segment is expected to dominate the footwear sole material market as the demand for new fashionable footwear is more among women.Footwear Sole Material Market Country Level AnalysisThe Footwear sole material market is analyzed and market size information is provided by the country, product, soling material, sole component, sole type, distribution channel, and end-user as referenced above.The countries covered in the Footwear sole material market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, Portugal, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, and the rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, and rest of the Middle East and Africa.The product segment in China country is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of an increase in footwear production globally. The product segment in Italy is dominating the market owing to the rise in demand for fashionable, comfortable, and convenient footwear increasing the demand for meat and its by-products among the consumers. 