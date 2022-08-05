Beauty Device Market witness to Surge Huge Demand at USD 148.09 billion & is Grow at a CAGR of 19.5% Forecast 2029
Beauty Device Market Growth, By Services, Size, Share, Demand, Future Trends, and InnovationsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Beauty Devices Market" refers to products that help people look better. It is simple to use and can help with skin and hair issues. It offers beauty services that are similar to aesthetic services. Exposure to UV radiation has caused skin, hair, and ageing to become more common today. Customers are being enticed to use numerous cosmetic treatments due to sunburns, decreased skin elasticity, and hair loss.
The majority of people are familiar with beauty equipment and how to utilise them. Beauty devices have a number of advantages. They can be used to treat, improve, and enhance the appearance of the skin. There are devices for the skin, hair, hands, and feet, among other things. These beauty devices are popular in salons, spas, and at-home beauty treatments.
The hair removal devices dominated the overall beauty devices market due to the introduction of novel laser hair removal equipment around the world. Treatment is available for all types of skin on the platform. As a result, the global demand for hair removal technologies rises. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the beauty devices market was valued at USD 35.61 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 148.09 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Beauty Devices Market Dynamics
Drivers
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the beauty devices market in the forecast period are as follows:
Rise in the geriatric population
The skin loses healthy components as it ages. These conditions are common among the elderly. Dryness, wrinkles, and pigmentation are all indications of ageing. The beautification devices provide younger-looking skin which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the beauty devices market.
Growing hormonal disorder
Individuals have hormone abnormalities as a result of lifestyle changes and other circumstances. It causes severe acne breakouts and other skin issues will further accelerate the growth of the market.
Increase in the incidence of hair and skin problems
The majority of the population has hair and skin problems. Hair loss, hair damage, split ends, skin pigmentation, redness, blackheads, and acne can all have a negative impact on one's appearance which is another factor that drives beauty devices market
Opportunities
In addition, the new product advancements and new product launches by the market players is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the beauty devices market in the coming years.
Global Beauty Devices Market Scope and Market Size
The beauty devices market is segmented on the basis of type, application, portability, mode of operation, gender, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Hair Care Devices
Facial Devices
Skin Care Devices
Oral Care Devices
Eye Care Devices
Application
Hair
Facial
Skin
Oral
Eye
Portability
Pocket-Sized/Handheld Device
Fixed
Mode of Operation
Electric and Battery Operated
Manual
Gender
Female
Male
End users
Commercial/Professional
Domestic/Personalized/ Homecare
Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Retail
Online
Beauty Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The beauty devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application, portability, mode of operation, gender, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the beauty devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Asia-Pacific dominates the beauty devices market due to the rise in the healthcare expenses. Furthermore, the advancing healthcare technology and huge patient population will further boost the growth of the beauty devices market in the region during the forecast period.
North America is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the beauty devices market due to the rise in the inclination for hair care devices. Moreover, the growing incidence of the skin disease is further anticipated to propel the growth of the beauty devices market in the region in the coming years.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Competitive Landscape and Beauty Devices Market Share Analysis
The beauty devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to beauty devices market.
Some of the major players operating in the beauty devices market are:
Nu Skin (US)
CANDELA CORPORATION (US)
Silkn (US)
TRIA BEAUTY (US)
Curallux LLC. (US)
Termosalud (Spain)
FOREO (Sweden)
Tech4Beauty (Germany)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Conair Corporation (US)
Lumenis (Israel)
Cynosure (US)
Sciton, Inc. (US)
Fotona (Slovenia)
Procter & Gamble (US)
Colgate-Palmolive Company (US)
LUTRONIC (South Korea)
STRATA Skin Sciences (US)
NuFACE (US)
Spectrum Brands, Inc. (US)
Cutera (US)
Merz North America, Inc. (US)
En. S.p.A. (Italy)
YA-MAN LTD. (Japan)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Alma Lasers (Israel)
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)
Key Pointers Covered in the Beauty Devices Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
