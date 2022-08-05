Dental Lab Market is set to witness Huge Demand at a growing rate of 12.4% during the Forecast Period 2029
Dental Lab Market Growth, By Services, Size, Share, Demand, Future Trends, and InnovationsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Global Dental Lab’ is supportive and aims to reduce the severity of the symptoms. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the dental lab market will grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
A dental laboratory primary role is to provide restorative dentistry is to perfectly copy all of the functional and aesthetic parameters that have been defined by the dentist into a restorative solution. Throughout the entire restorative process, from the initial patient consultation, diagnosis, and treatment planning to final restoration placement, the communication routes between the dentist and the laboratory technician now can provide a complete transfer of information. Functional components, occlusal parameters, phonetics, and aesthetic requirements are just some of the essential types of information that are necessary for technicians to complete the fabrication of successful, functional, and aesthetic restorations. Today, as in the past, the communication tools between the dentist and the technician include photography, written documentation, and impressions of the patient's existing dentition.
The equipment in the dental laboratory includes the full range of systems used for manufacturing fixed or removable dental prosthetics. The dental laboratory technician’s task is to fabricate crowns, bridges, dentures, and orthodontic appliances based on the prescription of a dentist. Many of these tasks require high precision, and the technician’s skill weighs heavily on the ultimate success of the treatment. Laboratory technicians are trained on the job or in formal education programs.
Global Dental Lab Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise In Research And Development Activity In Dental Industries
The pricing pressure has resulted in changes in the core dynamics of the dental implant industry. The innovations have created a substantial increase in the number of local and regional players involved in the creation of similar products and offering them at a lower cost.
For instance,
In 2018, Young Innovations (U.S.) announced the acquisition of Johnson-Promidet (U.S.). The company focuses on high-quality dental handpiece solutions. This acquisition will result in delivering innovative, high-quality products and solutions to clinicians and their patients and also enhance their portfolio of brands and products through organic growth and acquisitions.
In 2018, Danaher (U.S.) announced its agreement with General Electric Company (U.S.) for the acquisition of the Biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for the cash price of USD 21.4 Billion. The business will be established as a stand-alone operating company within Danaher.
The increase in research and development activities has made the companies more active in extending their services in the market targeting more customers in the market leading to a growth in the global dental lab market.
Rapid Growth In The Geriatric Population
Oral health and hygiene are not very different from general health and unlike any other problem old age makes it difficult to maintain or keep check of the problem, so it becomes difficult to maintain oral health at an older age. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), from 2015 to 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. The elderly population, majorly suffers from chronic dental disorders, due to the elderly population, being disabled, homebound, or institutionalized (e.g., seniors who live in nursing homes). These factors increase the risk of oral health, among the elderly population.
For instance,
In 2021, according to data by the Division of Oral Health, National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, nearly all adults (96%) aged 65 years or older have had a cavity; 1 in 5 have untreated tooth decay
Opportunities
New Product Releases
The companies which are involved in the dental lab market have been coming up with various new products based on new technologies most noticeable launches amongst these in the field of dental labs are in the field of Dental Imaging and digital dentistry.
For instance,
In 2019, Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, U.S.) announced the launch of its new line of non-resorbable membranes and sutures which are specifically designed to eliminate bacterial infiltration into the surgical site
In 2018 Ultradent (U.S.) announced an all-new Omni-Matrix which is a superior circumferential matrix band solution. Designed to perfectly customize to any preparation, the band’s circumference can be easily adjusted simply by twisting the handle, and the pivoting head allows it to access any quadrant of the mouth
Global Dental Lab Market Scope
The dental lab market is segmented on the basis of one segment: products. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Products
General & Diagnostic Devices
Treatment-Based Devices
Others
On the basis of products, the global dental lab market is segmented into general & diagnostic devices, treatment-based devices and others.
Dental lab Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The global dental lab market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by regions, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the dental lab market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe., China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Rest of South America. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa.
North America is expected to dominate the market due to rise in cases of periodontal disorders, rise in medical tourism about dental treatment in global region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Competitive Landscape and Dental lab Market Share Analysis
The global dental lab market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, the Global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to the dental lab market.
Some of the major players operating in the dental lab market are
Henry Schein, Inc.
Dentsply Sirona
Danaher
PLANMECA OY
3M
Zimmer Biomet
3Shape A/S
A-dec Inc.
BioHorizons
BIOLASE, Inc.
Core3dcentres
Carestream Health
Dentatus
GC Corporation
KaVo Dental
Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments
Formlabs
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Roland DGA Corporation
SCHEU DENTAL GmbH
Septodont, Inc.
Ultradent Products Inc.
VOCO GmbH
Young Innovations, Inc.
