Sexual Wellness Market to Portray USD 17.14 billion by 2029, to Advance at CAGR of 6.57% During Forecast period
Sexual Wellness Market Growth, By Services, Size, Share, Demand, Future Trends, and InnovationsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sexual wellness Market refers to physical, emotional, and mental well. It is about feeling good about one's sexuality and having a positive, respectful perspective on sex and sexuality. A person's ability to have satisfying and safe sexual experiences is just one aspect of sexual wellness. Other aspects include knowing one's own body and what feels good for oneself, communicating openly with partners about desires and needs, setting boundaries regarding sexual activity, respecting others' rights regarding their own sexuality.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sexual wellness market which was USD 10.3 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 17.14 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Get a PDF Sample of the report: - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sexual-wellness-market
Sexual wellness is about well-being rather than just the absence of sickness, which is a crucial conceptual component. Sexual wellbeing refers to an individual's achievement of physical, mental, and sexual prosperity. With the development of HIV and AIDS and the rising prevalence of STIs, sexual wellness is becoming increasingly important on a global scale. Sexual health is intimately linked to reproductive health. Additionally, there is a growing need for sexual wellness due to challenges with sexuality, public health concerns about sexual dysfunction, and the implications for health and wellbeing.
Sexual Wellness Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing demand of condoms
One of the best methods for preventing STDs is the use of condoms. Therefore, the distribution of condoms to people in other countries is a global effort including governments, NGOs, and foundations. They are also inexpensive birth control options. This, together with advancements in condom design, have increased demand for condoms around the world. In terms of volume, the male condom market made up over 99 percent of the market share for sexual wellness in 2019.
Rising consumer awareness of sexual wellness products
The factors anticipated to propel the growth of the sexual wellness market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 include rising STD and AIDS incidence rates, rising demand for sexual products from developing economies, and rising acceptance among mainstream consumers. On the other hand, the rising number of women making purchases will open up a number of doors that will fuel the expansion of the market for sexual wellness during the forecast period.
Use of sexual protection measures
Ongoing development of a new sexual culture free from the shame associated with the idea of sex, sexual fantasies are being explored, attitudes are changing, and a link is being made between sexual wellbeing and way of life. With the advent of STDs and STIs, the use of contraception becomes more prevalent, preventing the spread of infections and possibly reducing birth rates. The demand for affordable and reversible contraceptives like condoms is driving the global market as governments throughout the world fight against harmful sex behaviours.
Opportunities
Increasing rates of HIV infection and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are projected to spur market expansion. Additionally, efforts made by the government and NGO's to encourage the use of contraceptives are anticipated to significantly increase the market for sexual wellness. Over the forecast period, the main drivers for sexual health goods in the Americas are projected to continue to be the rising awareness of STDs and the rising sexual activity among teenagers in North America.
Some of the major players operating in the sexual wellness market are:
LifeStyles (India)
Bijoux Indiscrets (Spain)
BioFilm Inc (U.S.)
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.)
FUJI LATEX CO.,LTD. (Japan)
HLL Lifecare Limited (India)
Intimate Organic (Sweden)
Benckiser Group Plc (U.K.)
Doc Johnson Enterprises (U.S.)
Karex Berhad (Malaysia)
TENGA Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Hot Octopuss (U.S.)
California Exotic Novelties LLC (U.S.)
By Adam & Eve Stores (U.S.)
Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Browse Summary of the Research Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sexual-wellness-market
Global Sexual Wellness Market Scope
The sexual wellness market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type
Antifungal agents
Sex toys
Erotic lingerie
Condoms and female contraceptives
Sexual body wash
Personal lubricants
Performance enhancers
Pregnancy testing products
Other sexual wellness products
Distribution Channel
Retail Outlets
Online Stores
Application
Woman
Man
Sexual Wellness Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The sexual wellness market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, distribution channel, and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the sexual wellness market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
North America dominated the global sexual wellness market due to the rising number of sexual wellness events and programs being held in this region is anticipated to bode well for the growth of this industry.
Asia-Pacific dominates the sexual wellness market due to the huge demand for premium sex toys and condoms and water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Get TOC details of this Report: - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sexual-wellness-market
Key Pointers Covered in the Skin Microbiome Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Market Size
Market New Sales Volumes
Market Replacement Sales Volumes
Market By Brands
Market Procedure Volumes
Market Product Price Analysis
Market Regulatory Framework and Changes
Market Shares in Different Regions
Recent Developments for Market Competitors
Market Upcoming Applications
Market Innovators Study
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
What is the future market value for Sexual Wellness Market?
What is the growth rate of the Market?
What is the product segment?
Who are the major players operating in the market?
Related Reports: -
Healthcare Biometrics Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 | Data Bridge Market Research https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-biometrics-market
Brain Monitoring Devices Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 | Data Bridge Market Research https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-brain-monitoring-devices-market
Single Tooth Implants and Dental Bridges Market Growth, Demand, Size, & Forecast To 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-single-tooth-implants-and-dental-bridges-market
Depth Filtration Market –Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 | Data Bridge Market Research https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-depth-filtration-market
Medical Gloves Market Size, Share, Research, & Forecast To 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-gloves-market
Hydronephrosis Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 | Data Bridge Market Research https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hydronephrosis-market
Anesthesia Devices Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 | Data Bridge Market Research https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anesthesia-devices-market
About us: -
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in pune.
Data bridge market research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and ha bridge market research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact us: -
Data bridge market research
Us: +1 888 387 2818
Email: - corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here