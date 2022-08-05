E-Cigarettes Global Market Estimated To Grow At 16% Rate

E-Cigarettes Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022”, the e-cigarettes market is expected to grow from $18.15 billion in 2021 to $21.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The e-cigarette market is expected to reach $38.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%. Rising awareness of health issues caused by smoking conventional tobacco cigarettes among the smoking population is driving the growth of the e-cigarettes market.

Key Trends In The E-Cigarettes Market

An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions between traditional cigarette and e-cigarette manufacturers is trending in the e-cigarettes market. Traditional cigarette manufacturing companies and e-cigarette manufacturers are collaborating for product development or to improve their presence in the global market.

Overview Of The E-Cigarettes Market

The e-cigarettes market consists of sales of e-cigarettes. An E-cigarette is a handheld battery-operated electronic device that contains a solution of nicotine, glycerine, and flavorings which turns into a mist that can be inhaled by the user. These are available in various flavors such as mint, menthol, and chocolate.

E-Cigarettes Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Disposable, Rechargeable, Modular

• By Composition Used: Tobacco, Flavors, Nicotine-Free

• By Distribution Channel: Specialist E-Cig Shops, Online, Supermarkets, Tobacconist, Other

• By Geography: The global e-cigarettes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major market players such as Philip Morris International, MCIG Inc, Altria Group Inc, British American Tobacco plc, Japan Tobacco Inc, Imperial Tobacco Group, Njoy Inc, International Vapor Group, Reynolds American Inc, and VMR Product.

The e-cigarettes market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

