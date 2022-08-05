Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Drug - Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1004952
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 04, 2022 at 2356 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kellogg Road / Morse Drive, Essex
VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Drug
ACCUSED: Allison Kaye
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 04, 2022 at approximately 2356 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle on Kellogg Road at Morse Drive in Essex after observing several lane violations. The operator was identified as Allison Kaye (42) of Essex. While speaking with Kaye, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Kaye was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Kaye was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Drug / Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111