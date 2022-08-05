Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Drug - Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A1004952

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 04, 2022 at 2356 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kellogg Road / Morse Drive, Essex

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Drug

ACCUSED: Allison Kaye

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 04, 2022 at approximately 2356 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle on Kellogg Road at Morse Drive in Essex after observing several lane violations. The operator was identified as Allison Kaye (42) of Essex. While speaking with Kaye, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Kaye was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Kaye was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 – Drug / Refusal.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 25, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111