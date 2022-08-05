UPDATE: Derby Barracks/Larceny Arrest & Request for Info
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003337
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 @ 1422 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Nebelski Road, Coventry, VT
VIOLATION: Theft
ACCUSED: Tamieka Demo
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VICTIM: Daniel Rich
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: Jennifer Rhodes
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/04/2022, the third puppy was accounted for and is no longer considered missing or stolen.
***Initial news release, 11 p.m. Monday August 1, 2022***
On 08/01/2022, at approximately 1422 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of puppies from a residence located on Nebelski Road in the Town of Coventry, VT. Rich and Rhodes reported three, 6 week-old puppies were stolen from their outdoor enclosure on July 25th. The puppies were described to be a German Shepard/Black and Tan Coonhound mix. After a subsequent investigation, two of the puppies were located at a property on VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center and probable cause was developed to believe Tamieka Demo had committed the crime of larceny by stealing the dogs. Demo was cited for the offense. One of the puppies is still unaccounted for and its whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks. The included photo may not be the missing dog but is from the same litter.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/20/22 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE