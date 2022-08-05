Submit Release
UPDATE: Derby Barracks/Larceny Arrest & Request for Info

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5003337

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. Mikkola                          

STATION:   Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 08/01/2022 @ 1422 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Nebelski Road, Coventry, VT

VIOLATION: Theft

 

ACCUSED:  Tamieka Demo                                    

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

VICTIM: Daniel Rich

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

VICTIM: Jennifer Rhodes

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/04/2022, the third puppy was accounted for and is no longer considered missing or stolen. 

 

 

***Initial news release, 11 p.m. Monday August 1, 2022***

On 08/01/2022, at approximately 1422 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of puppies from a residence located on Nebelski Road in the Town of Coventry, VT. Rich and Rhodes reported three, 6 week-old puppies were stolen from their outdoor enclosure on July 25th. The puppies were described to be a German Shepard/Black and Tan Coonhound mix. After a subsequent investigation, two of the puppies were located at a property on VT RT 105 in the Town of Newport Center and probable cause was developed to believe Tamieka Demo had committed the crime of larceny by stealing the dogs. Demo was cited for the offense. One of the puppies is still unaccounted for and its whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.  The included photo may not be the missing dog but is from the same litter.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/20/22 @ 10 AM 

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:   No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

