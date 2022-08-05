Herbal Tea Market Size Worth USD 5,445.22 million, Globally, by 2029 at 6.50% CAGR : Data Bridge Market Research
Herbal Tea Market has gained momentum in recent times because of the increase in awareness of nutritional food consumption and healthcare.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Herbal Tea Market size was USD 3,290.17 million in 2021. The market is projected to grow USD 5,445.22 million in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.50% during the 2022-2029 period. This vital information is presented by Data Bridge Market Research in its report, titled, “Herbal Tea Share, 2022-2029. Factors such as rising emphasis on flexible power generation will augment healthy growth.
Herbal tea is a refreshing drink that aids in stress reduction and is widely consumed around the world. Herbal tea has a high concentration of antioxidants and flavonoids. They may have anti-cancer and anti-aging properties, making them a healthier choice. Herbal tea is made from dried leaves, nuts, barks, seeds, grasses, fruits, flowers, and roots of various plants. Herbal teas are used for a variety of therapeutic purposes. Herbal tea is consumed for its health benefits, such as improved digestive and immune systems. Popular herbal teas include green tea, peppermint tea, chamomile tea, ginseng tea, ginger tea, cinnamon tea, and others. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.
Recent Development
Sariwangi, an Indonesian tea brand owned by Unilever, announced the June 2019 release of its new 3-in-1 Chamomile Herbal tea products. The new product line from the company includes two flavours of powdered milk tea: caramel and Teh Tarik.
Wagh Bakri Tea Group, a premium tea company headquartered in Gujarat, India, announced in May 2019 that it has introduced tea packaging for its Chamomile Herbal teas as part of its centennial celebrations.
Ajinomoto General Foods Inc., a major player in the Chamomile Herbal teas market, announced a joint venture in Japan with Accenture plc, a global technology leader, in November 2019.
Some of the major players operating in the Global Herbal Tea Market are:
Tata Consumer Product Limited (India)
Unilever (UK)
Associated British Foods plc (UK)
Vahdam (India)
Celestial Seasonings,(US)
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited (India)
Stash Tea (US)
Bigelow Tea (US)
Shangri-la Tea (US)
Yogi (US)
Republic of Tea (US)
Mighty Leaf Tea (Canada)
Numi, Inc. P.B.C (US)
ONO TEAS Pvt. Ltd, (India)
Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC (Sri Lanka)
Apeejay Surrendra Group (India)
Herbal Tea Market Dynamics
Drivers
Growing adoption of healthy consumables as well as agricultural benefits associated with herbal tea
One of the most important factors driving market growth is the growing consumer preference for safe, chemical-free, and healthy consumables. Furthermore, herbal tea farming is based on ecological processes, biodiversity, and cycles that are tailored to local conditions, which keeps the soil rich and fertile and promotes plant biodiversity. This, along with rising initiatives by governing bodies in a variety of countries to encourage the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices through various incentives and subsidies, is contributing to market growth.
Growing demand for herbal tea ingredients in personal care industry as well as expansion of retail market.
An increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets are some of the factors expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period. The rising popularity of herbal tea as a natural ingredient in personal care products is expected to drive growth in the global herbal tea market. Rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are also expected to drive herbal tea market growth.
The herbal tea market is segmented on the basis of type, function, packaging type, raw material, product type, application, and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Cinnamon
Dandelion
Chamomile
Ginger
Turmeric
Blends
Others
Function
Cognitive Health
Gut and Digestive Health
Multifunctional
Others
Packaging type
Loose Tea
Paper Pouches
Tea Bags
Carton Packs
Can Packaging
Raw material
Green Tea
Black Tea
Yellow Tea
Product type
Syrups
Premixes
Powdered Ready to Drink
Liquid Ready to Drink
Distribution channel
Store based
Non store based
Application
Commercial Consumption
Individual Consumption
Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:
A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors
Data on market value for each section and sub-segment
Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.
The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.
The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.
