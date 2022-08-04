Thursday, August 4

WA tenants need to work 72 hours a week at minimum wage to afford rent

Significant increases to Washington’s minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week. The figures, calculated each year by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, highlight how difficult it can be to budget for Washington’s rising rents. That’s true even as workers have new leverage in the job market, and even for those making far beyond Washington’s $14.49 minimum wage. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)

4 Louisville police charged in Breonna Taylor probe, Garland says

Four current and former Louisville officers are facing federal charges in connection with the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor — including excessive force, falsifying information on the search warrant that let to the killing and staging a coverup, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Kelly Goodlett, Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany are accused of falsifying information on a search warrant before and after Taylor, 26, was killed in March 2020, sparking a wave of racial justice protests across the country. Brett Hankison is charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The counts announced Thursday are the first federal charges brought against any of the officers stemming from the raid. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Joshua Lott)

Curious how many monkeypox cases are in WA? This interactive map shows the latest numbers

Since the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the United States on May 17, over 6,300 cases have been reported in all but two states — Montana and Wyoming, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Washington state’s first presumptive case of monkeypox was reported on May 24, and 123 cases have been reported in total across the state, according to the CDC. Washington state’s Department of Health is reporting a slightly higher case number of 154 as of Tuesday, with 134 of those being in King County. Pierce County is next closest with six cases, while eight other counties such as Benton County have one or more cases. Continue reading at The Olympian.

