Thursday, August 4
WA tenants need to work 72 hours a week at minimum wage to afford rent
Significant increases to Washington’s minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week. The figures, calculated each year by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, highlight how difficult it can be to budget for Washington’s rising rents. That’s true even as workers have new leverage in the job market, and even for those making far beyond Washington’s $14.49 minimum wage. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Ellen M. Banner)
4 Louisville police charged in Breonna Taylor probe, Garland says
Four current and former Louisville officers are facing federal charges in connection with the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor — including excessive force, falsifying information on the search warrant that let to the killing and staging a coverup, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Kelly Goodlett, Joshua Jaynes and Kyle Meany are accused of falsifying information on a search warrant before and after Taylor, 26, was killed in March 2020, sparking a wave of racial justice protests across the country. Brett Hankison is charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The counts announced Thursday are the first federal charges brought against any of the officers stemming from the raid. Continue reading at The Washington Post. (Joshua Lott)
Curious how many monkeypox cases are in WA? This interactive map shows the latest numbers
Since the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the United States on May 17, over 6,300 cases have been reported in all but two states — Montana and Wyoming, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Washington state’s first presumptive case of monkeypox was reported on May 24, and 123 cases have been reported in total across the state, according to the CDC. Washington state’s Department of Health is reporting a slightly higher case number of 154 as of Tuesday, with 134 of those being in King County. Pierce County is next closest with six cases, while eight other counties such as Benton County have one or more cases. Continue reading at The Olympian.
Associated Press
Judge rules against Navy in Growler jet fleet lawsuit
Seattle Ends COVID Hazard Pay for Grocery Store Workers
Auburn Reporter
Voters approve property tax levy increase to fund Mountainview Fire and Rescue
Bellevue Reporter
U.S. Department of Commerce awards $47 million in grants to WA organizations
Bellingham Herald
Monkeypox reaches Whatcom County, as health department reports first confirmed case
Capital Press
USDA purchases $52M of Pacific Northwest seafood
The Daily News
County commissioners approve contracts for substance-use treatment plans for courts, low-income housing
Everett Herald
Everett launches free evening bus rides to the waterfront
Snohomish-based docuseries to confront anti-LGBTQ laws across US
News Tribune
Former Pierce sheriff who left ‘heck of a legacy’ has died. He led the agency for 4 years
Olympian
Lakewood violated records law in case of police killing of ‘antifascist.’ Here’s the cost
Puget Sound Business Journal
Seattle ends Covid-era hazard pay for grocery workers
Seattle Medium
Harrell Issues Executive Order To Support Sexual Assault Survivors
Mayor Harrell And Office Of Economic Development Have Expanded The Seattle Restored Program To Activate Vacant Commercial Storefronts Beyond Downtown Core
Seattle Times
Seattle’s weather cool-down won’t last long before mini heat wave
New map would redraw Seattle’s City Council districts, with changes for Georgetown, Magnolia
Skagit Valley Herald
Judge rules against Navy in lawsuit over Growler expansion
Tri-City Herald
77 years ago atomic bomb fueled by Hanford dropped on Japan. Remembering it in Richland
Washington Post
Brittney Griner sentenced to 9 years in Russian prison on drug charges
Sandy Hook lawyers say Alex Jones’s attorneys accidentally gave them his phone contents
China launches military exercises around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima City Council members want to hear from residents at upcoming town halls
Cow Canyon Fire north of Naches grows overnight with evacuation orders in place
State panel to host information meeting, hearing on Wautoma Solar Project on SR 24
Yakima county courts, attorneys coordinating to break up case backlog
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Body found near Burke-Gilman Trail was that of missing Indigenous woman, family says
Federal resources could be coming to Seattle to encourage victims to report hate crimes
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Several wildfires racing across eastern Washington
Seattle residents driving to Canada for vaccine as local monkeypox cases are doubling weekly
Lynnwood man indicted for making racially motivated interstate threats
Level 3 evacuations issued for parts of Selah due to wildfire
King County at medium-risk category for COVID-19
State AG’s office cracking down on tow companies that preyed on service members
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Developer aims to preserve affordable housing in South Seattle’s Rainier Valley area
Local abortion providers expect surge in service requests from out-of-state residents
KXLY (ABC)
Students at SPS to receive free meals this coming school year
Monkeypox case no longer confirmed in Whitman County
NW Public Radio
Washington’s MMIW/P Task Force Releases First Report
Q13 TV (FOX)
Health officials to give update on state’s response to monkeypox outbreak
Multiple wildfires burning in Eastern Washington
MyNorthwest
How the Northwest contributed to the atomic bombs of WWII
Councilmember Morales challenges mayor’s approach to homelessness, wants more permanent housing
The Stranger
Better Bike Lanes Coming Soon
West Seattle Blog
NEW MAPS: See proposed boundary changes for City Council districts, including ours, and how you can comment