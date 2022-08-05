Right Lane Closure on I-70 Westbound at Exit 2A Tuesday, August 9.

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be a right lane closure on I-70 Westbound at Exit 2A on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. This

lane closure is being utilized to install scaffolding underneath the Elby's bridge in order to perform substructure painting.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



