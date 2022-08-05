DaVinci International Film Festival Set to Debut All-New “Digital Hollywood” Program Featuring Live-Action NFT Series
DaVinci's 5th Edition at The Grove in Los Angeles, September 24th & 25th will feature a Live-Action NFT Series followed by an executive Digital Hollywood panel.
It’s [Digital Hollywood] not something you want to miss — a real insiders opportunity that will be a highlight at DIFF this year.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last few years have confirmed that a big part of the future of filmmaking, from independent to studio productions, is interwoven with digital advances and assets. Not surprisingly, the team at DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF) has kept a close eye on these developments, as they do all they can to serve their creative community. In that spirit, DaVinci International Film Festival recently announced an all-new program called "Digital Hollywood", which will showcase the first ever Live-Action NFT SciFi Series, starring Aleks Paunovic (Hawkeye). The screening will be followed by filmmaker Q&A and an executive panel discussing crypto, NFTs, and how digital assets are changing the industry landscape as we know it. DIFF 2022 will be held September 24th & 25th at The Grove in Los Angeles., California.
“There is an understandable gap in knowledge that we have when it comes to anything crypto or NFT as it relates to the entertainment industry,” commented Chadwick Pelletier, Founder and CEO at DIFF. “Digital Hollywood will answer a lot of important questions about where our industry is headed as well as showcase the first-ever SciFi NFT Series. It’s not something you want to miss — a real insiders opportunity that will be a highlight at DIFF this year.”
The "Digital Hollywood" program will screen the first of its kind NFT Series, “GenZeroes” followed by filmmaker Q&A and panel. The moderated discussion will be aimed at the utility of NFTs as a funding mechanism in the entertainment industry, and how the digital asset it shaping Hollywood. In addition to GenZeroes’ filmmakers, DIFF will invite industry leaders in the crypto NFT space to join in the conversation and answer questions from the audience.
Participants include Aleks Paunovic, Neil Stevenson Moore, Loren Dealy Mahler, CEO Jupiter Exchange, David Mazaheri (Chairman of two digital asset companies), and an independent filmmaker with NFT projects near launch.
