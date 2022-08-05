August 2 - Two State Legislative Candidates Fail to Qualify for General Election Ballot

Denver, August 2, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has announced that two candidates for the Colorado legislature have returned insufficient signatures to qualify for the November 8, 2022 General Election Ballot.

Dino Maniatis, an unaffiliated candidate for State House District 3, and Lori Boydston, an unaffiliated candidate for State Senate District 4 have not met the required signature threshold to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

Unaffiliated candidates for the state house of representatives are required to submit signatures of eligible electors equal to “the lesser of one thousand or five percent of the votes cast in the house district in the most recent general election for the office of member of the state house of representatives,” a requirement outlined by 1-4-802, C.R.S.

Unaffiliated candidates for the state senate are required to submit signatures of eligible electors equal to “the lesser of one thousand or three and one-third percent of the votes cast in the senate district in the most recent general election for the office of member of the state senate,” a requirement outlined by 1-4-802, C.R.S.

Petition Verification Summary – Dino Maniatis (State House District 3):

Number of qualified signatures submitted 1,137 Number of entries rejected 440 Number of entries accepted 697 Number of valid signatures required 1,000

Petition Verification Summary – Lori Boydston (State Senate District 4):

Number of qualified signatures submitted 1,204 Number of entries rejected 237 Number of entries accepted 967 Number of valid signatures required 1,000

For a complete statement of insufficiency for Mr. Maniatis, click here. For a complete statement of insufficiency for Ms. Boydston, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.