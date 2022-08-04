Meeting Between Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the Sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and Related Meetings, Phnom Penh, 4 August 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on 4 August 2022. They reaffirmed the strong ties between Singapore and China. They discussed the importance of intensifying bilateral high-level exchanges, including earlier visits to Singapore by State Councilor and Minister of National Defense General (GEN) Wei Fenghe and Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao. They looked forward to the full restoration of air connectivity, and the resumption of student, tourist, and business exchanges when conditions permit.

They exchanged views on the regional and international situation, including recent developments in the Taiwan Strait. Singapore has a clear and consistent “One China” policy and is opposed to Taiwan independence and any unilateral moves to change the status quo. Minister Balakrishnan emphasised the need to avoid miscalculation and accidents, which could lead to an escalatory spiral and destabilise the region. Minister Balakrishnan hoped that the US and China will work out a modus vivendi and stressed the need for stable US-China relations, which are vital for peace and security.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

4 AUGUST 2022

Meeting between Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings in Phnom Penh on 4 August 2022

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore