NEW High Ability Learning Application 2022-2023

The High Ability Learning application for 2022-23 is now open. The due date is August 31, 2022. For more information regarding instructions and portal access, please visit https://www.education.ne.gov/hal/hal-funding-application/

*IMPORTANT INFORMATION*

There is a NEW application in the portal. Please use the data collection titled “High Ability Learner 2.0.” The old application is CLOSED and will not be accepting data collections for the 2022-23 school year. There is a new code for this data collection. Contact your administrator for access to this data collection.

