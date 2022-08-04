(Subscription required) The Commission on Judicial Performance confirmed the appointments of Judge Stacy E. Boulware Eurie to the depleted 3rd District Court of Appeal and Judge Hernaldo J. Baltodano to the 2nd District Court of Appeal
You just read:
New justices for 2nd, 3rd District Courts of Appeal
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.