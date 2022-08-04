Submit Release
A judge signed warrants while visiting Canada. Now no one knows what to do

(Subscription required) An Orange County Superior Court judge signed off on warrants while he was visiting Canada and now no one knows if those warrants are valid. Judge Thompson violated the court’s personnel rules, “We have a policy that a night judge can’t work from outside of the state." said Jeff Wertheimer, general counsel for the court.

