(Subscription required) An Orange County Superior Court judge signed off on warrants while he was visiting Canada and now no one knows if those warrants are valid. Judge Thompson violated the court’s personnel rules, “We have a policy that a night judge can’t work from outside of the state." said Jeff Wertheimer, general counsel for the court.
You just read:
A judge signed warrants while visiting Canada. Now no one knows what to do
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.