Simpleview celebrates National Wellness Month
Simpleview hosts events throughout August focused on mental and physical healthTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES , August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, is celebrating August’s National Wellness Month with several events focused on self-care, stress management, and promoting healthy routines.
Simpleview strives to make employee well-being a top priority, both in and out of the workplace. In addition to health care benefits, the company recently hired a Health and Wellness coach to serve its staff by helping team members with a variety of issues — including diet, sleep, exercise, and stress management.
Simpleview's Health and Wellness Coach has reported the following over the last 12 months:
- 352 individual sessions (initial health consults, health coaching sessions, and ongoing sessions)
- 1 out of 4 sessions resulted in a referral made to a health care specialist (e.g. mental health support, physical therapy, primary care/screenings)
- 83% of employees come wanting to reduce their stress
- 54% of stress is family/personal-related
- 46% of stress is work-related
- 19 team/department wellness sessions
With guidance from the company coach, Simpleview will celebrate health and wellness with in-office clinics, virtual discussions, and various healthy activities throughout August in celebration of National Wellness Month.
If you are a destination, meetings and events business, or convention center organization and would like to learn more about our activities, we would be happy to speak to you and provide content, video, and images to help your employee wellness efforts.
About Simpleview
Simpleview is a leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.
