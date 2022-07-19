Christine “Shimo” Shimasaki inducted into Destinations International’s 2022 Hall of Fame
Simpleview’s favorite meetings and events guru and industry veteran, Christine “Shimo” Shimasaki, is honored for her legendary work
Shimo’s personal brand is unmatched in our industry. I cannot think of another individual so deserving of this honor of a lifetime.”TUCSON, ARIZONA , U.S. , July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and digital marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, is proud to announce that Christine “Shimo” Shimasaki has been recognized as an Industry Contributor by Destinations International’s 2022 Hall of Fame.
— CEO Ryan George
Destinations International's Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who have changed the future of the industry for the better. Shimasaki (or Shimo) is among those who have advanced and improved the industry through leadership, innovation, and creativity — and is regarded as one of the most respected people in meetings and events.
Shimo has over 30 years of hotel and Convention and Visitor Bureau (CVB) experience, most recently as managing director of 2Synergize, LLC, a Simpleview consulting company. She has helped destination marketing organizations take their sales productivity to the next level by consulting on sales strategies, buyer insights, customer research, and data analysis.
Examples of her impact during her time with Simpleview include:
Consulting on sales data analysis, goal setting, and sales strategies with CVBs, hotels, and convention centers
Advancing the Meetings Information Network (MINT+) database to help destinations prospect intelligently by using both historical data and information on future events
Leading the development of FuturePace — technology designed for greater accuracy in the calculation of pace targets
Conducting specialized training and workshops for sales leaders
“Shimo’s personal brand is unmatched in our industry,” said Ryan George, CEO of Simpleview. “It is a privilege to work with such a powerhouse of thought leadership. I cannot think of another individual so deserving of this honor of a lifetime.”
