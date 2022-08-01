Simpleview introduces the “Simpleview Sales Quarterly” report
Inaugural Simpleview Sales Quarterly report examines aggregated leads and booking data of 215 DMOs to help inform sales strategies
Our goal for the Simpleview Sales Quarterly report is to provide DMOs with the information needed to support their sales strategy.”TUCSON, AZ, U.S., August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and digital marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, is excited to release the very first Simpleview Sales Quarterly report. This report is the most comprehensive review of the destination marketing organization (DMO) industry’s sales performance; it illustrates how the leads and booking patterns for meetings and events have changed and evolved since 2019.
The inaugural edition of the Simpleview Sales Quarterly, released in July, aims to better understand the progress made since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. It also takes a look forward at the health of the critical lead and bookings pipelines for destination organizations.
Some of the key findings illustrated in the report include:
- 2022 bookings still lag 2019 bookings by 30%
- Leads are within 6% of 2019 in the first half of 2022
- June 2022 had 3% more leads than June 2019
- There are over 2,300 more hotel leads for July-December 2022 arrivals than for the same period in 2019
- The number one market is sports, and it has more leads in 2022 than 2019 had for both hotel meetings and convention center events combined
“Our goal for the Simpleview Sales Quarterly report is to provide DMOs with the information needed to support their sales strategy,” said Christine "Shimo" Shimasaki, managing director at 2Synergize, LLC. “We want to provide DMOs with tools to educate their local communities and stakeholders about the opportunities and challenges of our industry’s recovery.”
The next Simpleview Sales Quarterly report will be released in Fall 2022.
