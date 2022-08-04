FDLE earns tenth consecutive CALEA accreditation

For Immediate Release

August 4, 2022



Tallahassee, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement received its ninth consecutive reaccreditation award from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) in Chicago, Illinois, on July 23. This marks FDLE’s tenth consecutive national accreditation award from CALEA in 32 years.



FDLE’s award is an Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation, conferred when an agency meets all 460 of CALEA’s standards. This award was designed to acknowledge the achievement and expertise of some of the most successful CALEA accredited agencies that meet the very specific criteria established by CALEA. FDLE successfully conducted a Gold Standard Assessment among other criteria to achieve this prestigious award.



Acting Commissioner Mark Glass said, “FDLE has long been committed to the highest standard of excellence, and this latest reaccreditation demonstrates our continued commitment to our core values of service, integrity, respect and quality. I thank all of our members and recognize their dedication to the people of Florida in earning this historic tenth consecutive award.”



CALEA was created in 1979 through the combined efforts of four major law enforcement agencies: the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the Police Executive Research Forum. The commission was formed to develop a set of law enforcement standards and to establish and administer an accreditation process through which law enforcement agencies could voluntarily demonstrate that they meet professionally recognized criteria for excellence in management and service delivery.



Since becoming accredited in 1990, FDLE has undergone rigorous inspections which include on-site visits, employee interviews, and an extensive review of policies, procedures and records. The agency accreditation is for a period of four years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to continued compliance with the standards under which it was initially accredited.



FDLE is also accredited by two other renowned accrediting bodies: the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) and ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB).



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001